Ipswich product to remain loyal to Bullets after final

BASKETBALL: Bullets and Australian Boomers big man Matt Hodgson is set to sign a two-year contract extension with Brisbane.

The Ipswich junior joined Brisbane on a one-year deal for the 2018-19 NBL season and the towering centre loomed as one of the hottest signatures on the upcoming free agent market.

However, he is poised to stay in Bullets colours after being an important part of the club's push into the play-offs.

Rated by NBL great Mark Worthington as a potential NBA prospect, the 211cm Hodgson has been a physical and aggressive presence in the paint at both ends of the floor for Brisbane.

The 27-year-old led the NBL in field goal percentage with a 63 per cent success rate, averaging 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, one block and one assist per game in the regular season.

Hodgson had 15 points in the 84-79 semi-final loss to Perth at Boondall on Saturday.

He was leading the charge for Brisbane until striking foul trouble after a series of puzzling calls from the referees.

The remaining free agents on Brisbane's roster are veteran guard Adam Gibson and the three US imports - Lamar Patterson, AJ Davis and Jeremy Kendle.

The Bullets will begin talks with Gibson in coming days.

The London Olympian has been one of Brisbane's best players all season with his defence, outside shooting and experience.

Gibson, 32, played in all 30 matches for Brisbane after overcoming calf and ankle injuries that hampered the previous two seasons.

He took his all-round game to another level late in the campaign when Cam Gliddon was injured and Jason Cadee went scoreless in both semi-finals against the Wildcats, missing all eight shots he attempted in 46 minutes of court time across the two games.

Kendle was a good spark off the bench after joining the roster midway through the season and had the Boondall crowd chanting the guard's name late in Saturday's semi-final, urging the Bullets to put him in the game.

Patterson will assess his options after he goes home to the US with the All-NBL First team selection likely to be in high demand across the G-League, Europe, Asia and the NBL.

Davis was a role player off the bench and Brisbane may look to use one of their import roster spots to bolster their big man department rather than go with the swingman again.