Ipswich principal recognised as one of the nation’s best

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School head of junior school Nicolee Eiby, along with students and Ipswich Girls' Grammar Principal Dr Peter Britton and deputy principal Jayne Acutt.

THE BELOVED principal of an Ipswich primary school has been recognised as one of the nation’s best.

Nicolee Eiby of Ipswich Junior Grammar School learned in June last year she had been nominated in the non-government primary school ‘Principal of the Year’ category for the Australian Education Awards.

In December, she finally received an Excellence Award for that same category, honouring her years of dedicated service.

Her four-year leadership was further recognised when she was named as a finalist for Ipswich Girls’ Grammar School in the ‘Best School Strategic Plan category’.

The awards recognise outstanding achievements of people, programs and schools across the nation in 23 categories.

Mrs Eiby said being an educator of young minds was an enormous responsibility – one she did not take lightly.

“I love being in a role that allows me to make a positive impact on the lives of every boy and girl who attends Junior Grammar,” she said.

“We are fortunate to be a part of such a kind community and I am genuinely humbled.”

The lifelong educator was celebrated by the school community prior to the summer break.

Year One students put together a presentation to show a day in the life of Mrs Eiby during a

recent school assembly.

“I am proud of our school’s academic reputation and achievements which we have been able to maintain during a period of significant enrolment growth,” she said.

Ipswich Girls’ Grammar Principal and CEO Dr Peter Britton said the school community -including Mrs Eiby - had established a wonderful learning environment.

“We remain steadfast in our strategic vision to inspire our students to become confident, well-educated boys and girls, and to nurture our young learners to become future leaders,” he said.