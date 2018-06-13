Ipswich pride: Why Jake wants to win a Cup like his dad

RIDING HIGH: Home-bred jockey Jake Bayliss is hoping to be on top of his game while enjoying a memorable family moment at Saturday's Ipswich Cup.

HE has already ridden on Melbourne Cup Day and excelled overseas but Ipswich-bred jockey Jake Bayliss expected Saturday to be the most satisfying moment of his promising career so far.

With a proud family tradition at the Bundamba track, Bayliss is delighted to have been booked for three major rides at his first Ipswich Cup Day outing.

"I can't wait,'' Bayliss, 23, said.

"I've never been to an Ipswich Cup Day because I was too young (and completing an apprenticeship interstate).

"To just be there on the day is quite special but to have a ride in the Eye Liner, the Waterhouse Classic and the Ipswich Cup is very special.''

Bayliss soaked up the elite experience of riding in a Group Three race on last year's Melbourne Cup Day program before a successful six-month stint in New Zealand.

He expects his home crowd on Saturday to provide a precious highlight.

"To date, it's probably going to be my favourite meeting I'm going to attend,'' the rapidly rising hoop said.

"It's exciting.

"I've ridden in a lot of big meetings like Melbourne Cup Day but this one is definitely going to get the blood pumping.''

Bayliss has accepted rides on Skulduggery in the $180,000 Channel 7 Ipswich Cup (2150m), Privlaka in the $176,500 City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes (1350m) and Malmoosa in the $101,500 Sky Racing Gai Waterhouse Classic (1350m).

Jake was raised at his family's Stafford Street stables near the Ipswich racecourse at Bundamba before completing his riding apprenticeship with Michael Kent.

The Bayliss legacy started at Ripley where Jake's great granddad Col had a cattle farm.

Col, who passed away in 2007, was an Ipswich Turf Club life member having a 50 year association with the racing organisation.

Jake's grandfather Bob was Ipswich Turf Club clerk of the course for 35 years.

Jake's aunty Sharon was also a clerk of the course for 26 years.

Jake's younger brother Regan, though yet to ride at an Ipswich Cup meeting, has enjoyed tremendous Group One success based in Melbourne.

But it is Jake and Regan's dad Jamie who provided the most euphoric Ipswich Cup experience. Jamie rode Dixie Kid to victory in 1989.

"Growing up as a kid, that was probably our family's proudest moment - our dad as a jockey won the Ipswich Cup,'' Jake said.

"A lot of times, we'd have the old tapes on at home there and my favourite tape was when dad outrode Chris Munce to win the Ipswich Cup on Dixie Kid.

"We wore that moment on our chest.''

Saturday's Ipswich Cup Day card features nine races, starting at 11.40am.

The Ipswich Cup is being run at 3.17pm before the City of Eye Liner Stakes at 3.57pm.

Jamie Bayliss relocated the family to Melbourne in 2010 to give his boys the best riding opportunities.

Jake expects Jamie to make the trip up from Victoria, along with other extended family members, to share his first Ipswich Cup Day adventure.

Regan will have rides in Melbourne.

"Dad calls us regularly to give his word of opinion and obviously we really respect what he has to say,'' Jake said.

"Regardless if it's Ipswich, or Moe on a Sunday, or Caulfield, whatever he has to say, we keep that knowledge in our head.''

Although gaining his riding experience interstate and overseas, Jake was pleased to re-establish his family links to Ipswich. He's bought 100 head of cattle to continue his family's traditions at Ripley.

Preparing for his Ipswich Cup Day debut, Jake has been riding in the Brisbane Winter Carnival and at tracks around South East Queensland.

He had one of his most satisfying wins last weekend on Stradbroke Day at Doomben when he rode Hopfgarten to victory, paying $21 the win.

"It was most definitely the best win of the carnival,'' Jake said. "It was one of my biggest feature wins in Australia.''

He was happy with his book of rides on Cup Day, having recently ridden Privlaka, Skulduggery and Malmoosa at the Sunshine Coast or in Melbourne.

He particularly likes his prospects in the Eye Liner.

Saturday's Ipswich Cup has 11 runners with 13 set to launch in the Eye Liner Stakes after the scratching of Oink.

Given the high number of nominations, some of Saturday's fields have 16 runners.

High-profile jockey Corey Brown is returning after his Ipswich Cup Day success last year.

Among his rides are on the Chris Waller-trained Tumultous in the Ipswich Cup, Religify (Eye Liner Stakes) and Denmagic, in the Gai Waterhouse Classic.

Race 7 (3.17pm) - $180,000 CHANNEL 7 IPSWICH CUP (2150m)

1 Ecuador (NZ) (Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott) T Harrison 2 60.0

2 Tradesman (Darren Weir) D Yendall 5 57.0

3 Emphasis (Richie Stephenson) M Du Plessis 6 54.0

4 Tumultuous (Chris Waller) C Brown 10 54.0

5 My Giuliano (Chris Waller) M J Cahill 4 54.0

6 All In Vogue (NZ) (Barry Lockwood) R Stewart 8 54.0

7 First Crush (Chris Munce) M McGillivray 7 54.0

8 Sergeant Blast (NZ) (Brian Smith) L Cassidy 1 54.0

9 Miss Dubois (NZ) (Matthew Dunn) J Byrne 11 54.0

10 Smart As You Think (John McArdle) J Orman 9 54.0

11 Skulduggery (Damien Batters) J Bayliss 3 54.0

Race 8 (3.57pm) - $176,500 City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes (1350m)

1 Lucky Hussler (Darren Weir) D Yendall 2 61.0

2 Religify (Chris Waller) C Brown 10 59.0

3 Most Important (Tony Gollan) M Du Plessis 13 58.0

4 Moss 'n' Dale (NZ)(Peter Gelagotis) A Darmanin 4 56.0

5 Charlie Boy (Tony Gollan) M McGillivray 9 54.5

6 Bassett (NZ) (Mick Price) M J Cahill 8 54.0

7 I'm a Rippa (Tony Gollan) J Byrne 6 54.0

8 Tougherthantherest (Chris Waller) L Cassidy 7 54.0

9 Marenostro (NZ) (Bradley Hudson) L Tarrant 11 54.0

10 Privlaka (Robert Heathcote) J Bayliss 1 54.0

11 Tyzone (Toby Edmonds) J Lloyd 3 54.0

12 Coolring (Joe Cleary) J Orman 12 54.0

13 Bushy (Gary Duncan) 5 54.0

14 Oink (Kelly Schweida) 14 54.0 Scr