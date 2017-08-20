Ipswich pride reaches new level

Western Pride's under 18 NPL premiership-winning football team is acknowledged after a historic day for the Ipswich-based club.

THE history-making Western Pride men's football team head into their first state league finals series as the most dangerous team in the league.

And that's not just because Pride routed Northern Fury 8-0 in the latest National Premier Leagues encounter at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

With English-bred head coach Graham Harvey having guided the Whitsunday Miners (Mackay) to the 2012 state league final, Pride now have all the ingredients to tackle the playoffs with confidence.

"The last few weeks I've been saying to the boys, I'm probably one of a few at the club that has had finals' experience,'' Harvey said.

"I said 'trust me, just listen to me' and they've done that.

"I've got a good team of coaches that really put the boys in good spots so I'm really happy.''

On the most memorable day in Western Pride's five-year history, the club's under 18 boys and under 20 men's sides also delivered fantastic performances at their Ipswich headquarters.

The under 18s celebrated Pride's first premiership in any grade after beating South West Queensland 4-0 in their final game.

The promising young players were showered in confetti during a special halftime presentation in the main game.

Pride's under 20 side should retain a top four spot after thrashing South West Queensland 15-4.

Consistent striker Alex Parsons netted seven goals and NPL Golden Boot contender Andrew Pengelly slotted four. Pengelly has scored an amazing 33 goals from 21 games this season.

Harvey praised his top team assistant Daniel Mchenery, goalkeeping coach Josh Counsel, Pride's under 20 mentor Krishneel Maharaj and under 18 coach Jordan Manning for their valuable contributions.

"I'm really pleased for the 18s,'' Harvey said.

"At the start of the year I said to the 18s and the parents, 'I'll coach the side and mentor Jordy Manning into the role and by the end of the season he'll be coaching it'. And he's excelled in that role.

"There were some people doubting that decision and I'm really glad that from the middle of the season onwards, he's coached that side. He deserves an awful lot of praise for how he has conducted himself and he has a bright future as a coach, as well as a player.

"And a massive shout-out to Krishneel. He's kept that under 20 squad together all year and they have been fantastic . . . .15-4 is a real scoreline.''

Harvey said the under 20 coach typified Pride's commitment. "Kris works really hard on his coaching as well,'' Harvey said.

"He's got his day job there as a psychologist.

"I see the hard work that those two (Maharaj and Manning) do for their teams and I've got a good team behind me with Danny Mchenery and Josh (Counsel) and Darryl (manager Darryl Christensen).''

Harvey said key Pride personnel like general manager Pat Boyle and volunteer Darryl Kitching have also played important roles since being involved from the club's formation.

Stunning performance

Western Pride's sharp and skilful senior team effort last night was another stunning performance in Ipswich.

But head coach Harvey was quick to refocus on what was ahead.

"There's no point being in the finals and just making up the numbers,'' he said.

"They (the players) are all pretty excited. It's the first time the guys have been in the finals, which is great. But I just said to the boys there, football evolves pretty quickly so we'll turn our attention to the finals now.''

Against Northern Fury, ever-reliable Joe Duckworth netted five goals and could have had six only for his selfless play late in the game.

He made the break and threatened to score Pride's final goal before passing the ball for Dylan Wenzel-Halls to knock in his second of the game.

That was the ninth match in a row were Wenzel-Halls scored at least one goal for his team this year.

As the Centrals' cricketers cheer squad in 'The Pit' started singing "8-nil, 8-nil,'' Pride were finishing the game as they started - peppering the Northern Fury goal mouth like a pack of hungry wolves.

Mitch Bird was one of Pride's best, making several damaging runs. He scored Pride's third goal after a goal mouth scramble.

On a chilly night in Ipswich, Pride's attacking weapons were running hot with Hayden Mchenery and Delors Tuyishime also showcasing their brilliant footwork.

The bursts of speed, precision passing and relentless attack highlighted how far the Pride men's team has come this season.

Pride's counter attacking play was superb. Their midfield energy and their defensive cohesion has stamped them as the most improved and lethal side in the NPL.

Western Pride were waiting on the outcome of tonight's match between Brisbane Olympic and Brisbane Strikers to see if they finish third or fourth for the NPL final series.

State of play

NPL men: Western Pride 8 (Joe Duckworth 5, Dylan Wenzel-Halls 2, Mitch Bird) def Northern Fury 0.

NPL women: Gold Coast City 3 def Western Pride 2 (Zozia Sen, Montanna McAvoy).

NPL U20 men: Western Pride 15 (Alex Parsons 7, Andrew Pengelly 4, Jack Sharples 3, Gaurav Naidu) def South West Qld 4.

NPL U18 boys: Western Pride 4 (Jacob Advaney 3, Mitchell Herrmann 2) def South West Qld 0.

NPL U17 girls: Western Pride 7 (Naomi Majok 3, Dominique Spampinato 2, Natasha Ridley, Abigail Evetts) def Gold Coast 1.