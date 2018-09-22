Menu
Kyra Brown from Harvest Markets at Booval has plenty of strawberries for sale.
News

'Ipswich's sweet side': Strawberry lovers get behind farmers

Rhiannon Keyte
by
22nd Sep 2018 6:30 AM
IPSWICH shoppers are getting behind efforts to support the state's strawberry growers, with sales and prices recovering ahead of the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's "Strawberry Sunday" campaign.

Rob Sayle of Harvest Markets at Booval Fair said that while supplies at markets were tightening up, they still had plenty of stock ready for the weekend.

"We have seen supply decreasing, which means prices are up which is good news for the farmers," he said.

"We were selling them at about 79 cents earlier in the week, but today prices are back up and we're looking at $1.29 a punnet."

Ms Palaszczuk called on Queenslanders to show off their strawberry recipes this weekend to support the struggling industry as the needle-spiked strawberry crisis enters its second week.

"We have to chop our strawberries, but we don't have to stop buying them and I call on Queensland to show your support and demand home-grown strawberries," she said.

Harvest Markets owner Rob Sayle has plenty of strawberries for sale.
Mr Sayle said the local community had shown plenty of support for growers, with most shoppers coming in to buy multiple punnets and many stocking up for jamming and freezing.

"I've had customers tell me that they are using microwave jam recipes that only take 20 minutes or so, or looking to fill their freezers and make smoothies through the year," he said.

strawberries strawberry contamination strawberry crisis strawberry farmers
Ipswich Queensland Times

