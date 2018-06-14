Ipswich premiership leader hopes to retire a winner

FAMILIAR FACE: Regular Ipswich winning jockey Jeff Lloyd unsaddles Banner Season after his recent win at Bundamba racetrack.

ONE of Queensland's most successful jockeys may retire without winning an Ipswich Cup.

However, regular Ipswich visitor Jeff Lloyd hopes to challenge for his first Eye Liner Stakes success on Saturday's annual Ipswich Cup program.

Lloyd, 56, has up to seven rides on offer for Ipswich's nine-race card, including Tyzone in the $176,500 City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes (1350m).

While he hasn't received a ride in the $180,000 Channel 7 Ipswich Cup, Lloyd hopes four-year-old gelding Tyzone can deliver at Bundamba.

"Tyzone's in a very strong race,'' Lloyd said.

"He's racing very well . . . but this is the strongest (field) he's going against.''

Lloyd is leading the Ipswich Jockey Premiership with 32 winners this season.

He's also on top of the 2017/18 Queensland Jockey Premiership with 101 winning rides from 423 starts.

That is the second consecutive seasons he's passed 100 metropolitan winners.

However, Lloyd could retire from full-time riding at any stage.

"I'm just considering the options,'' the English-born, South African-bred hoop said.

"This will definitely be my last full season. I don't know where exactly I want to stop yet.''

Lloyd has ridden at the past few Ipswich Cup meetings without sharing in the spoils.

As for the latest Brisbane Winter Carnival, Lloyd had a quiet Stradbroke Cup meeting last weekend after winning three races a fortnight earlier at Doomben.

"It's been a good carnival,'' he said. "The track's a bit messy at the moment and it's hard to win on horses that aren't on the speed.''

However, he enjoys racing at Ipswich, where he's enjoyed consistent success.

"They are still competitive,'' he said of the big races at Bundamba. "They are hard to win.''

Lloyd's other rides on Saturday include Plucky Girl in the $101,500 Gai Waterhouse Classic (1350m).

"She's very consistent,'' Lloyd said. "She'll race well again.''

He has a race two booking on Time Lord but the four-year-old mare trained by Toby Edmonds is also listed in the Queensland Times Cup Winter Provincial Stayers Final.

Lloyd's other hopes include Perfect Aim (Bundamba Plate), Evolo (QT Winter Provincial Stayers Final) and Envy of All (T.L Cooney 3YO Handicap).

Contemplating his post-Ipswich Cup future, Lloyd wants to make every ride count.

"You never know where your next one is going to come,'' he said.