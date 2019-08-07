Menu
Ipswich Post Office has been given a six-month lease extension.
Ipswich post office given last-gasp reprieve

Andrew Korner
7th Aug 2019 11:41 AM
AUSTRALIA Post has announced it has changed its mind on closing the Ipswich CBD post office, opting for a 6-month extension on the lease in the Tower Central building.

Australia Post announced last week it would close the CBD post office in September due to low customer numbers.

They were criticised over a lack of public consultation before making the decision.

This morning, an Australia Post spokesman said the lease on the CBD post office would be extended for six months after an agreement was met with the landlord.

"We are pleased to announce that we will be keeping the Ipswich Post Office open for at least six month," Australia Post said in a written statement.

"Australia Post has listened to the community response and given the strong revitalisation process that is taking place in the Ipswich CBD, the extension gives us an opportunity to assess the success of that program.

"We thank the community for its feedback and candour and look forward to continuing to work with it.

"We would also like to thank the goodwill of the landlord who has been prepared to extend the lease despite it coming to an end."

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann has welcomed the decision, but said he would like to see a long-term commitment.

