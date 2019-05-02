Ipswich polling locations for Federal Election 2019
WONDERING where to get your democracy sausage this year when you cast your vote on May 18?
In the Greater Ipswich region there are more than 50 polling locations. Voting is from 8am until 6pm sharp.
For a list of prepolling locations, click here.
Don't forget, in a shocking first, the Federal Election 2019 coincides with the Ipswich Show, so if you're heading away for the long weekend, make sure you get your vote in early.
For those staying at home, there are only three sausage sizzles registered in the greater area.
Below is the full list of polling locations:
BRASSALL
Brassall Congregational Church
Brassall Congregational Church, 3 Jellicoe St, BRASSALL
Assisted wheelchair access
Ipswich State High School
Ipswich State High School, 1 Hunter St, BRASSALL
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
BUNDAMBA
Bundamba State School
Bundamba State School, 221 Brisbane Rd, BUNDAMBA
Polling place is in the Sports Centre
Assisted wheelchair access
Oasis Church of Christ Bundamba
Oasis Church of Christ Bundamba, 25 Byrne St, BUNDAMBA
Assisted wheelchair access
CHURCHILL
Churchill State School
Churchill State School, 264A Warwick Rd, CHURCHILL
Entry via Brisbane St
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
COLLINGWOOD PARK
Collingwood Park State School
Collingwood Park State School, 12-16 Burrel St, COLLINGWOOD PARK
Not wheelchair accessible
Woodlinks State School
Woodlinks State School, 7 Woodlinks Way, COLLINGWOOD PARK
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
COOMINYA
Coominya State School
Coominya State School, 7 Cornhill St, COOMINYA
Assisted wheelchair access
DEEBING HEIGHTS
Deebing Heights State School
Deebing Heights State School, 81 Rawlings Rd, DEEBING HEIGHTS
Wheelchair accessible
EAST IPSWICH
Ipswich East State School
Ipswich East State School, 18 Jacaranda St, EAST IPSWICH
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
ESK
Esk State School
Esk State School, 49 East St, ESK
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
FERNVALE
Fernvale State School
Fernvale State School, 1605 Brisbane Valley Hwy, FERNVALE
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
GLAMORGAN VALE
Glamorgan Vale State School
Glamorgan Vale State School, 750 Glamorgan Vale Rd, GLAMORGAN VALE
Assisted wheelchair access
GRANDCHESTER
Grandchester State School
Grandchester State School, 35 School Rd, GRANDCHESTER
Polling place is in the Hall
Not wheelchair accessible
HAIGSLEA
Haigslea State School
Haigslea State School, 760 Thagoona-Haigslea Rd, HAIGSLEA
Polling place is in the Library
Assisted wheelchair access
KARALEE
Karalee State School
Karalee State School, 77 Arthur Summerville Rd, KARALEE
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
8am till 6pm sharp
KARANA DOWNS
Mount Crosby State School
Mount Crosby State School, 541-561 Mount Crosby Rd, KARANA DOWNS
Entry via Bland Ct
Assisted wheelchair access
KILCOY
Kilcoy Memorial Hall
Kilcoy Memorial Hall, cnr McCauley St & Kennedy St, KILCOY
Entry via Kennedy St
Assisted wheelchair access
LEICHHARDT
Leichhardt State School
Leichhardt State School, 72 Samford Rd, LEICHHARDT
Polling place is in the Multi-purpose Room
Assisted wheelchair access
LOWOOD
Lowood State High School
Lowood State High School, Prospect St, LOWOOD
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
MARBURG
Marburg State School
Marburg State School, Louisa St, MARBURG
Polling place is in the Hall
Not wheelchair accessible
MINDEN
Minden State School
Minden State School, 1032 Lowood-Minden Rd, MINDEN
Polling place is in the Library
Not wheelchair accessible
MOORE
Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall
Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall, 9 Main St North, MOORE
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
MOUNT KILCOY
Mount Kilcoy State School
Mount Kilcoy State School, 251 Jenkinsons Rd, MOUNT KILCOY
Polling place is in the Resource Centre
Not wheelchair accessible
MOUNT TARAMPA
Mount Tarampa State School
Mount Tarampa State School, 9 Profkes Rd, MOUNT TARAMPA
Polling place is in the Classroom - Building B
Not wheelchair accessible
NEWTOWN
Glebe Rd Kindergarten and Pre-school
Glebe Rd Kindergarten and Pre-school, 52 Glebe Rd, NEWTOWN
Assisted wheelchair access
8am till 6pm sharp
NORTH BOOVAL
Trinity Uniting Church
Trinity Uniting Church, 114 Jacaranda St, NORTH BOOVAL
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
NORTH IPSWICH
Ipswich North State School
Ipswich North State School, cnr Downs St and Fitzgibbon St, NORTH IPSWICH
Entry via Lawrence St
Polling place is in the Multi-purpose Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
St Joseph's Primary School
St Joseph's Primary School, 42 Pine Mountain Rd, NORTH IPSWICH
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
ONE MILE
Immaculate Heart School
Immaculate Heart School, 24 Old Toowoomba Rd, ONE MILE
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
PINE MOUNTAIN
Pine Mountain Public Hall
Pine Mountain Public Hall, 840 Pine Mountain Rd, PINE MOUNTAIN
Not wheelchair accessible
RACEVIEW
Raceview State School
Raceview State School, 96 Wildey St, RACEVIEW
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
Whitehill Church of Christ
Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Rd, RACEVIEW
Assisted wheelchair access
REDBANK PLAINS
Redbank Plains State High School
Redbank Plains State High School, 136 Willow Rd, REDBANK PLAINS
Polling place is in the Performing Arts Complex
Assisted wheelchair access
Redbank Plains State School
Redbank Plains State School, 39-53 School Rd, REDBANK PLAINS
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
RIPLEY
City Hope Church
City Hope Church, 332 Ripley Rd, RIPLEY
Assisted wheelchair access
RIVERVIEW
Riverview Community Centre
Riverview Community Centre, 138 Old Ipswich Rd, RIVERVIEW
Assisted wheelchair access
ROSEWOOD
Rosewood State High School
Rosewood State High School, 46 Lanefield Rd, ROSEWOOD
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
SADLIERS CROSSING
Blair State School
Blair State School, Cribb St, SADLIERS CROSSING
Polling place is in the Hall
Not wheelchair accessible
SILKSTONE
Silkstone State School
Silkstone State School, Molloy St, SILKSTONE
Entry via Prospect St
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL
Springfield Central State High School
Springfield Central State High School, 90 Parkland Dr, SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL
Polling place is in the Classroom - B Block
Assisted wheelchair access
SPRINGFIELD LAKES
Springfield Lakes State School
Springfield Lakes State School, 63 Springfield Lakes Blvd, SPRINGFIELD LAKES
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
TARAMPA
Tarampa State School
Tarampa State School, 18 Manthey Rd, TARAMPA
Not wheelchair accessible
TIVOLI
Tivoli State School
Tivoli State School, 108 Mt Crosby Rd, TIVOLI
Polling place is in the Library
Assisted wheelchair access
TOOGOOLAWAH
Toogoolawah State School
Toogoolawah State School, Gardner St, TOOGOOLAWAH
Entry via Dingyarra St
Polling place is in the Library
Assisted wheelchair access
WALLOON
Walloon State School
Walloon State School, 528 Karrabin-Rosewood Rd, WALLOON
Entry via Haigslea-Amberley Rd
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access
WEST IPSWICH
Ipswich West State School
Ipswich West State School, cnr Omar St & Keogh St, WEST IPSWICH
Entry via Omar St
Polling place is in the Library
Not wheelchair accessible
WILLOWBANK
Amberley Girl Guides
Amberley Girl Guides, 21 Wellington Rise, WILLOWBANK
Assisted wheelchair access
YAMANTO
Amberley District State School
Amberley District State School, 37 Deebing Creek Rd, YAMANTO
Polling place is in the Hall
Assisted wheelchair access