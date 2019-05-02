Ipswich polling locations for Federal Election 2019

Millions of people nation-wide will hit the polls on May 18 to decide the Federal Election 2019.

WONDERING where to get your democracy sausage this year when you cast your vote on May 18?

In the Greater Ipswich region there are more than 50 polling locations. Voting is from 8am until 6pm sharp.

For a list of prepolling locations, click here.

Don't forget, in a shocking first, the Federal Election 2019 coincides with the Ipswich Show, so if you're heading away for the long weekend, make sure you get your vote in early.

For those staying at home, there are only three sausage sizzles registered in the greater area.

Below is the full list of polling locations:

BRASSALL

Brassall Congregational Church

Brassall Congregational Church, 3 Jellicoe St, BRASSALL

Assisted wheelchair access

Ipswich State High School

Ipswich State High School, 1 Hunter St, BRASSALL

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

BUNDAMBA

Bundamba State School

Bundamba State School, 221 Brisbane Rd, BUNDAMBA

Polling place is in the Sports Centre

Assisted wheelchair access

Oasis Church of Christ Bundamba

Oasis Church of Christ Bundamba, 25 Byrne St, BUNDAMBA

Assisted wheelchair access

CHURCHILL

Churchill State School

Churchill State School, 264A Warwick Rd, CHURCHILL

Entry via Brisbane St

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

COLLINGWOOD PARK

Collingwood Park State School

Collingwood Park State School, 12-16 Burrel St, COLLINGWOOD PARK

Not wheelchair accessible

Woodlinks State School

Woodlinks State School, 7 Woodlinks Way, COLLINGWOOD PARK

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

COOMINYA

Coominya State School

Coominya State School, 7 Cornhill St, COOMINYA

Assisted wheelchair access

DEEBING HEIGHTS

Deebing Heights State School

Deebing Heights State School, 81 Rawlings Rd, DEEBING HEIGHTS

Wheelchair accessible

EAST IPSWICH

Ipswich East State School

Ipswich East State School, 18 Jacaranda St, EAST IPSWICH

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

ESK

Esk State School

Esk State School, 49 East St, ESK

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

FERNVALE

Fernvale State School

Fernvale State School, 1605 Brisbane Valley Hwy, FERNVALE

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

GLAMORGAN VALE

Glamorgan Vale State School

Glamorgan Vale State School, 750 Glamorgan Vale Rd, GLAMORGAN VALE

Assisted wheelchair access

GRANDCHESTER

Grandchester State School

Grandchester State School, 35 School Rd, GRANDCHESTER

Polling place is in the Hall

Not wheelchair accessible

HAIGSLEA

Haigslea State School

Haigslea State School, 760 Thagoona-Haigslea Rd, HAIGSLEA

Polling place is in the Library

Assisted wheelchair access

KARALEE

Karalee State School

Karalee State School, 77 Arthur Summerville Rd, KARALEE

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

KARANA DOWNS

Mount Crosby State School

Mount Crosby State School, 541-561 Mount Crosby Rd, KARANA DOWNS

Entry via Bland Ct

Assisted wheelchair access

KILCOY

Kilcoy Memorial Hall

Kilcoy Memorial Hall, cnr McCauley St & Kennedy St, KILCOY

Entry via Kennedy St

Assisted wheelchair access

LEICHHARDT

Leichhardt State School

Leichhardt State School, 72 Samford Rd, LEICHHARDT

Polling place is in the Multi-purpose Room

Assisted wheelchair access

LOWOOD

Lowood State High School

Lowood State High School, Prospect St, LOWOOD

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

MARBURG

Marburg State School

Marburg State School, Louisa St, MARBURG

Polling place is in the Hall

Not wheelchair accessible

MINDEN

Minden State School

Minden State School, 1032 Lowood-Minden Rd, MINDEN

Polling place is in the Library

Not wheelchair accessible

MOORE

Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall

Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall, 9 Main St North, MOORE

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

MOUNT KILCOY

Mount Kilcoy State School

Mount Kilcoy State School, 251 Jenkinsons Rd, MOUNT KILCOY

Polling place is in the Resource Centre

Not wheelchair accessible

MOUNT TARAMPA

Mount Tarampa State School

Mount Tarampa State School, 9 Profkes Rd, MOUNT TARAMPA

Polling place is in the Classroom - Building B

Not wheelchair accessible

NEWTOWN

Glebe Rd Kindergarten and Pre-school

Glebe Rd Kindergarten and Pre-school, 52 Glebe Rd, NEWTOWN

Assisted wheelchair access

NORTH BOOVAL

Trinity Uniting Church

Trinity Uniting Church, 114 Jacaranda St, NORTH BOOVAL

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

NORTH IPSWICH

Ipswich North State School

Ipswich North State School, cnr Downs St and Fitzgibbon St, NORTH IPSWICH

Entry via Lawrence St

Polling place is in the Multi-purpose Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

St Joseph's Primary School

St Joseph's Primary School, 42 Pine Mountain Rd, NORTH IPSWICH

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

ONE MILE

Immaculate Heart School

Immaculate Heart School, 24 Old Toowoomba Rd, ONE MILE

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

PINE MOUNTAIN

Pine Mountain Public Hall

Pine Mountain Public Hall, 840 Pine Mountain Rd, PINE MOUNTAIN

Not wheelchair accessible

RACEVIEW

Raceview State School

Raceview State School, 96 Wildey St, RACEVIEW

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

Whitehill Church of Christ

Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Rd, RACEVIEW

Assisted wheelchair access

REDBANK PLAINS

Redbank Plains State High School

Redbank Plains State High School, 136 Willow Rd, REDBANK PLAINS

Polling place is in the Performing Arts Complex

Assisted wheelchair access

Redbank Plains State School

Redbank Plains State School, 39-53 School Rd, REDBANK PLAINS

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

RIPLEY

City Hope Church

City Hope Church, 332 Ripley Rd, RIPLEY

Assisted wheelchair access

RIVERVIEW

Riverview Community Centre

Riverview Community Centre, 138 Old Ipswich Rd, RIVERVIEW

Assisted wheelchair access

ROSEWOOD

Rosewood State High School

Rosewood State High School, 46 Lanefield Rd, ROSEWOOD

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

SADLIERS CROSSING

Blair State School

Blair State School, Cribb St, SADLIERS CROSSING

Polling place is in the Hall

Not wheelchair accessible

SILKSTONE

Silkstone State School

Silkstone State School, Molloy St, SILKSTONE

Entry via Prospect St

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL

Springfield Central State High School

Springfield Central State High School, 90 Parkland Dr, SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL

Polling place is in the Classroom - B Block

Assisted wheelchair access

SPRINGFIELD LAKES

Springfield Lakes State School

Springfield Lakes State School, 63 Springfield Lakes Blvd, SPRINGFIELD LAKES

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

TARAMPA

Tarampa State School

Tarampa State School, 18 Manthey Rd, TARAMPA

Not wheelchair accessible

TIVOLI

Tivoli State School

Tivoli State School, 108 Mt Crosby Rd, TIVOLI

Polling place is in the Library

Assisted wheelchair access

TOOGOOLAWAH

Toogoolawah State School

Toogoolawah State School, Gardner St, TOOGOOLAWAH

Entry via Dingyarra St

Polling place is in the Library

Assisted wheelchair access

WALLOON

Walloon State School

Walloon State School, 528 Karrabin-Rosewood Rd, WALLOON

Entry via Haigslea-Amberley Rd

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access

WEST IPSWICH

Ipswich West State School

Ipswich West State School, cnr Omar St & Keogh St, WEST IPSWICH

Entry via Omar St

Polling place is in the Library

Not wheelchair accessible

WILLOWBANK

Amberley Girl Guides

Amberley Girl Guides, 21 Wellington Rise, WILLOWBANK

Assisted wheelchair access

YAMANTO

Amberley District State School

Amberley District State School, 37 Deebing Creek Rd, YAMANTO

Polling place is in the Hall

Assisted wheelchair access