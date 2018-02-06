Ipswich MP responds to your calls for voluntary dying laws

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

IPSWICH'S state representative has no plans to push voluntary assisted dying laws on to the Queensland agenda.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said she supported the Premier's view that the "complex issue" of euthanasia would not be discussed this year.

"I think it's an issue people get very emotional about," Ms Howard said.

"People need to be very aware it is an emotive issue and that it's up to government to make the very best decisions for everybody involved."

Ms Howard said the state had no plans to "mirror what Victoria has done", but acknowledged its assisted dying laws would be observed closely.

"Nothing is ever completely off the table. We're here to represent the people but basically let's just wait and see," she said.

Her comments come after Ipswich residents' response to Liz Whitton's emotional story about her husband's agonising death.

Instead of facing a painful and agonising death, Glenn Whitton toyed with the thought of taking his own life on the family's Grandchester farm.

In 1996, he was first diagnosed with carcinoma, a cancer that starts in cells that make up the skin or the tissue lining organs.

For Mr Whitton, losing control of his body and hallucinating because of morphine was a major fear.

"Totally agree, if you're terminally ill and in excruciating pain," Rach Bulow said of Ms Whitton's call for assisted dying.

"I saw what agony my aunty went through and it wasn't nice at all."

Readers of the QT's Facebook page were equally supportive after reading of a group's plan to put euthanasia on the agenda.

"So many topics that the majority of the people want to be enforced and yet politicians, who are supposed to be working for the people, don't put into action," Julia Sorpassa wrote.

Rodney Davies said assisted dying should be made available.

"If our animal got old, we do the right thing and put them to sleep," he wrote.

Cate Carter said: "Just like donating your organs - it's a legal process with a legislation criteria between the hospital and the palliative patient".

"MPs should visit the palliative care ward of the Ipswich Hospital and speak to people who should get a say on this topic," she wrote.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann was cautiously supportive of the right to die but said palliative care needed to also be improved.

"If euthanasia is to come in, and I don't know that it will, there needs to be very strong legal protections in relation to this, including independent advice," he said.

Mr Neumann shared concerns about the "opportunity for elder abuse" and vulnerable people being put at risk.

"Nobody wants to see people die with poor quality of life in agony with long illnesses," he said.

"This is a complex difficult issue and it needs to be treated seriously."