Ipswich police warning after spike in car hijackings

POLICE are encouraging Ipswich drivers to scream and sound the horn when they are in danger following a number of hijackings in the city.

Police say the best thing to do in the event a stranger attempts to get in a vehicle - while are stopped at a set of lights, filling up on fuel, or at a stop sign - is to ensure the doors are locked and secured.

If someone managed to access a vehicle, scream, sound the horn, take the keys out of the ignition or throw them away.

To best preserve personal safety get out of the vehicle. Run to a safe place and raise the alarm and call Triple Zero (000).

Always remain vigilant and not complacent. Be aware of your surroundings and act on your instincts. Being committed to personal safety is fundamental to maintaining it, police say.

If you note suspicious behaviour, contact police immediately and provide as much information as possible ( i.e. time, date and location of the incident, description of the person/persons involved, what they were wearing, how many whether they are male or female, and if there is a vehicle involved).

Police are reminding the community personal safety is paramount at all times, and they have a right to feel safe.