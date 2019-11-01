Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Ipswich police stations targeted in 'piggy porn' attack

Navarone Farrell
by
1st Nov 2019 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Ipswich police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack.

Yamanto and Ipswich police stations have had their Google cover image changed to a graphic mock-up of a scene from the children's cartoon Peppa Pig, and another of two English police officers, photoshopped into ballerina gear.

 

Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack.
Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack. Contributed

A single user, known only as 'Church El Chapo' has targeted multiple Queensland police stations, including Inala, Coomera, Moorooka, Crestmead, Browns Plains, and Beenleigh as well.

Moorooka Police Station's Google search now shows a picture of a swastika and Hitler's face on a pig's rear.

 

Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack.
Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack. Contributed

While the image of Browns Plains Police Station contains a police car with a homophobic slur in place of 'POLICE'.

10 daily are reporting police told them the issue is out of their hands, as the user tagged the photos at locations that are not monitored by police.

"Queensland Police were unable to provide a formal statement but said they have contacted Google to ask the company to remove the images," their report reads.

"We are attempting to liaise with Google. Further investigations are ongoing," a Queensland Police media spokesman told 10 daily.

More Stories

Show More
bizarre cyber attack editors picks peppa pig police qps yamanto
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCORCHED EARTH: Who to blame for the lack of rainfall

        premium_icon SCORCHED EARTH: Who to blame for the lack of rainfall

        News While the weather patterns are doing everything right, there’s two major players who aren’t letting the rain in.

        • 1st Nov 2019 12:35 PM
        Weightlifter in court over death of Mount Tarampa teen

        premium_icon Weightlifter in court over death of Mount Tarampa teen

        Crime Weightlifter Dru Schaffer is charged with killing a teen girl.

        • 1st Nov 2019 12:28 PM
        GALLERY: Deadset spooky fun at Orion's Zombie Walk

        premium_icon GALLERY: Deadset spooky fun at Orion's Zombie Walk

        News Families from the region dressed up in their scariest costumes

        New green energy generator to drop power bills by $70 a year

        premium_icon New green energy generator to drop power bills by $70 a year

        Environment Five Queensland power assets are now part of the public portfolio.