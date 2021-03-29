Police reveal photos after alleged train station theft

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak with in relation to a bicycle theft.

SPRINGFIELD police have released CCTV images of a person they wish to speak with in relation to an alleged theft.

Police confirmed a cyclist who rode their bicycle to the Springfield Central Rail Station and boarded a train, returned to find the bike missing.

The person is understood to have left the bike in a storage area at the train station about 7am on March 16 and discovered it was gone by 6pm.

Police released a series of images of a man who is estimated to be in his 30s, caucasian, of an average build and with distinctive hand and neck tattoos.

They believe the man may be able to help with the investigation.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100506312.