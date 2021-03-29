Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak with in relation to a bicycle theft.
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak with in relation to a bicycle theft.
News

Police reveal photos after alleged train station theft

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
29th Mar 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SPRINGFIELD police have released CCTV images of a person they wish to speak with in relation to an alleged theft.

Police confirmed a cyclist who rode their bicycle to the Springfield Central Rail Station and boarded a train, returned to find the bike missing.

The person is understood to have left the bike in a storage area at the train station about 7am on March 16 and discovered it was gone by 6pm.

Police released a series of images of a man who is estimated to be in his 30s, caucasian, of an average build and with distinctive hand and neck tattoos.

They believe the man may be able to help with the investigation.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100506312.

springfield central train station springfield police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Memorabilia to be sold, some items returned to Pisasale

        Premium Content Memorabilia to be sold, some items returned to Pisasale

        Council News Close to 150 pieces of sporting memorabilia owned by Ipswich City Council and valued at more than $53,000 will be auctioned off with the money set to go back to the...

        Easter meet off after Harry stayed on to plan major events

        Premium Content Easter meet off after Harry stayed on to plan major events

        Motor Sports Dedicated official to extend service at Willowbank Raceway with Winternats and Qld...

        MISSING: Police appeal to public in search for man

        Premium Content MISSING: Police appeal to public in search for man

        News Police are urging locals to ‘check their sheds’ in search of a missing man

        Sara’s major nationals setback after winning weekend

        Premium Content Sara’s major nationals setback after winning weekend

        Hockey Dedicated Ipswich coach set to miss Queensland under-18 role due to COVID lockdown.