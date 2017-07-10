Offenders urinate on car, smash lights and windows

POLICE are looking for information into five willful damage offences committee in Ipswich last week, including one in which a car was urinated on.

The car was parked on Brisbane St at Booval at 2pm on July 6 when offenders smashed the rear lights and urinated on it.

Another car was scratched at Newtown between July 3 and 4 while a car's rear windscreen was smashed at Leichhardt on July 6.

A rock was used to break a car's front windscreen at Newtown between July 6 and 7.

Investigations into all matters are continuing.