32°
News

A WIN FOR IPSWICH: Police comms centre to stay, $1M upgrade

Joel Gould
| 8th Mar 2017 10:56 AM Updated: 11:22 AM
VICTORY: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Inspector Michael Ede and Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard are delighted with the $1 million upgrade of the Ipswich Police Communications Centre.
VICTORY: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Inspector Michael Ede and Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard are delighted with the $1 million upgrade of the Ipswich Police Communications Centre. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE FUTURE of the Ipswich Police Communications Centre is secure and the QT can reveal it is now set to receive a $1 million upgrade in much needed technology and infrastructure.

That news and the fact the centre will now be integrated into the statewide Queensland Police Service (QPS) communications network is a massive boost to the 23 staff who work at the Yamanto hub and to the security and safety of the Ipswich public.

The Ipswich community was in uproar in July of 2015 when staff were told the QPS planned to shut the communications centre and relocate staff to a centralised hub in Brisbane.

But a concerted QT campaign backed by the Queensland Police Union, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard and other civic leaders kept the pressure on to keep the centre in Yamanto.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said today that the State Government was "committed to keeping the Ipswich Communications open and keeping jobs in Ipswich" and those words have been backed by actions.

Inspector Michael Ede is the hosting inspector with the support services group in the Ipswich Police District, which supports the police communications command.

Insp Ede said the new upgrade of technology at Ipswich to the Queensland Computer Aided Dispatch (QCAD) system would link Ipswich with seven other key centres across the state and open the possibility for extra staff.

"There are seven centres across the state that operate under the QCAD system which are interlinked, and when work flows exceed capacity the workload can be moved off to another communications centre," he said.

"When Ipswich gets its upgrade...that will bring them in line with the other seven communications and they will work as a collective group and share workloads.

"There are 23 staff here but that capacity will increase as volumes and workloads increase over time."

 

THE PULSE: The Ipswich Police Communications Centre at Yamanto is where the safety and security of the people of Ipswich is co-ordinated.
THE PULSE: The Ipswich Police Communications Centre at Yamanto is where the safety and security of the people of Ipswich is co-ordinated. Rob Williams

 

Insp Ede said having the Yamanto based centre was vital because "the staff working here know the Ipswich district inside out so when they are communicating with operational staff in the field...and when they get calls for service from the community they have a more intimate knowledge of the local area"

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said that as well as a computer software upgrade "the Ipswich Communications Centre will receive an upgrade to the telephone system and standardised training for staff, which means a more streamlined information and workload sharing model".

Meanwhile, Ms Howard said the upgrade news was "a fantastic win for Ipswich".

"As we heard from Michael (Ede), these are local jobs with local knowledge and we need to keep it local and keep these jobs in Ipswich.

"It increases our ability and capability to serve the community.

"There was a lot of public outcry when it was first flagged that (the Ipswich centre) might close and I would really like to thank Minister Mark Ryan for listening and for coming up with this $1 million to upgrade the centre."

Cr Pisasale said it was "fantastic" news for the safety of people in Ipswich and Queensland as a whole, and a tribute to what he called "people power".

"This is a great example of where myself as the mayor, the state members and the local paper The Queensland Times can put pressure on to get what is right," said.

"This is about fighting for fair and something the people should all take a bow over. We won.

"This is a crucial communications centre and we have a great relationship with the police force with Safe City. They are our friends."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ian stewart ipswich jennifer howard mark ryan paul pisasale police communications centre queensland police service

A WIN FOR IPSWICH: Police comms centre to stay, $1M upgrade

A WIN FOR IPSWICH: Police comms centre to stay, $1M upgrade

People power wins as Yamanto communications hub gets a boost

'Gun shots' reported in Ipswich suburb overnight: Police

The coroner will investigate the death of Stacey Oerton was found in her home on Diamantina Blvd on January 28.

Reports of “five or six” gunshots about 10.15pm.

Public meeting called for concerned residents

Meeting to be held next month

Ipswich on front foot to host Games teams in city

STRIKE POWER: Madison Fitzpatrick in action for the Hockeyroos. Ipswich is on the front foot to attract Commonwealth Games teams to the city.

Mayor's plan to ensure the city is host to the world's best

Local Partners

One Nation's plan to change election day forever

EXCLUSIVE: The days of being harassed by overzealous polling booth party volunteers could end if One Nation sweeps to power at the next State Election.

Patrick remembered as "champion bloke and great pool player”

REFLECTIVE: Peter Ward reflects on the loss of close mate Patrick Willemyns who he remembered as a champion bloke and great pool player.

Ward and Snell family in mourning over death of caring friend

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Former cop to open up about online safety, bullying

Former detective to teach Ipswich residents about online safety

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

MOVIE REVIEW - Kong: Skull Island smashes its predecessors

THIS oversized retro reboot of King Kong is hugely entertaining.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans are demanding to know why Married At First Sight producers didn’t help support Sean during an ugly confrontation with Andrew in last night’s episode.

Fans blast producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

George Michael: Autopsy reveals how he really died

George Michael.

Body of legendary British pop star can finally be laid to rest

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

Min-hee Kim and Jung-woo Ha in a scene from the movie The Handmaiden.

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen's life to be made into musical

Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen, Former Queensland Premier visiting the Sunshine Coast.

Audiences will be “jamming to songs like Pumpkin Scone Diplomacy

Local wildlife featured in tonight's Planet Earth 2 episode

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford captures local fungi on still photography and video.

Booyong photographer's fungi videos in Attenborough's latest series

&quot;THIS REPRESENTS THE BEST VALUE IN LOWOOD&quot;

17 Spoonbill Court, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This home is located in a modern estate and is close to the local schools, shops and transport. The property offered is a "cut above the rest"-- lovely neutral...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 $365,000

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers From...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Exquisite Riverfront Property! Auction 31/03/2017 6pm @ Heisenberg Haus, Ipswich

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 AUCTION...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

MOVE IN NOW OR INVEST FOR THE FUTURE

76 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $319,000 neg

TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS & A/C COMFORT FENCED & GATED IN ELEVATED BREEZY LOCATION OF POPULAR ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTRE...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Price Upon...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

INVEST OR OCCUPY - Main Road Frontage

83 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

Commercial * Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will ... $440,000

* Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will vacate if vacant possession required * Council approved for Professional Office use * Prime...

A Little Slice of Heaven

1080 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 5 3 7 $1,525,000...

The standout features of this property is its rustic charm and breathe taking views out to Mount Walker and water views of the both dams. It's an easy commute on...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

Ready, Set, BUILD!

25 Law Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a ... Offers from...

This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a secret for long enough!! Situated a mere 2-3 minutes from the Warrego Highway and 5-7 minutes from...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!