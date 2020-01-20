Ipswich pole dance studio proposed to council

Six pole dancing students will be competing in a regional championship in June for a finalist place in the state pole dancing competition in September – Georgia Bartlett is one of the students. Dee Why, NSW, Australia, 29 April 2018 (AAP/Annika Enderborg)

PLANS are in place to turn a shed into an adult dance studio to complement a suite of business off the Warrego Highway in Blacksoil.

A development application has been submitted on behalf of Infinity Pole Aerial Dance Pty Ltd to Ipswich City Council, who are the new tenants of a lot in the Stocks Market Village.

The proposal is for the adaptive re-use of an existing shed for a recreation use.

Other businesses in the village include a gym, a dog kennel, a youth dance studio and a service station.

“The dance studio will provide a valuable and unique recreation service to adults in the community,” the application notes.

“This recreation use is expected to complement the existing local economy and businesses currently operating at Stocks Market Village.

“Infinity Pole Aerial Dance provides a unique recreation activity for the local residential area.

“This type of dance studio is targeted toward adults only and will not conflict with the type of dance studio already approved on Lot 2 GTP1718 which is for children only.”

The likely customer base is expected to come from parents who send their children to the youth dance studio, use the gym or the other services in the village.

Initial operation is anticipated to be 3.30–9pm from Monday to Thursday and occasional sessions may be held on Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm.

Classes run for between 30-50 minutes with 10 minutes break between each.

“At present, the existing lot … has eight car parks line marked on the premises.

“However, it is proposed to increase this to 13 car parks, plus an additional 11 car parks on an adjoining premises, by agreement with the relevant parties.”

The business owners hope to have classes running at the end of February, if approval is granted.