Ipswich player learning how to become a Kookaburra

Player of the future Zac Profke is thriving on receiving higher level experience.

IT wasn't only more valuable experience Zac Profke received at the recent Australian under-21 training camp.

The rising Ipswich hockey player also gained inspirational insights into what is required to become an elite Australian Kookaburras player.

The main focus of the week-long camp at the Gold Coast was for 44 of the country's leading under-21 players to showcase their skills preparing for the next Junior World Cup.

Profke enjoyed mixing with national coaches and former Kookaburras players as he pressed his case for future Australian selection.

"It was awesome,'' said Profke, who turns 20 in August.

"Just the experience.

"It was very different to what I'm used to.''

Having previously trained and played in Queensland teams, Profke ventured into a national level team environment for the first time.

He said everything at the Gold Coast High Performance Centre was hugely beneficial, including mixing with other national under-21 prospects.

"It's knowing that's what I'm going to be up against,'' he said of being part of an elite group.

"Hard work does pay off at the end of the day.''

Those invited to the camp received top-level coaching and training for the first two days before playing in a three-game series during the week.

Profke was part of the Aus Green side that beat Aus Yellow 2-1.

The Ipswich talent scored a goal in each of the final two matches.

"It was all high level hockey,'' the former St Edmund's College student said.

"Even high level off the field. There was a lot of learning involved as well.

"They did more stuff about what it's going to take to be a Kookaburra.''

Elite coaches and former Kookaburras like Brent Livermore and Jay Stacy were involved in the program.

The players chosen are vying for selection in the Australian Burras under-21 side.

Profke received valuable feedback to ponder as he returns to representing Norths in the Ipswich competition and Pine Rivers-St Andrews in the Brisbane series.

The players will find out after next month's Australian under-21 championships if they have made the final cut for the FIH 2021 Junior Hockey World Cup scheduled for later this year.