After setback, sportsman appreciates 'tidal wave' of support

Ipswich Force basketball captain James Legan is grateful for all the support he's received after breaking his leg.

IPSWICH'S leading men's team point scorer wants to line up in his fifth season for Force after completing his rehabilitation.

Personable basketballer James Legan will return home to the US after having this year's state league season cut short by his broken leg.

He was surprised by how many people wished him well on social media and in personal messages following his cruel court accident.

The affection was on show when he arrived on crutches to Saturday night's game at Ipswich stadium.

"I never thought of myself as a big deal,'' Legan said.

"I never knew how much support I had out here until I laid up in a hospital bed and I went through all the Facebook, the Instagram posts and Twitter.

"The messages man . . . I was so emotional. It makes you appreciate everything you play for.

"It's good a lot of people still love me even though I'm broken down a little bit.

"It (the support) just came like a tidal wave.''