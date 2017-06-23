Second councillor to enter race for mayor

Ipswich City Council class of 2016. (back row) Cr David Morrison, Cr Kylie Stoneman, Cr Wayne Wendt, Cr Andrew Antoniolli, Cr Charlie Pisasale, Cr Sheila Ireland, Cr David Pahlke and (front row) Cr Kerry Silver, Deputy Mayor Paul Tully, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Cheryl Bromage.

TODAY a second councillor will declare his intention to run for mayor.

Planning boss Cr Andrew Antoniolli has decided to throw his hat in the ring.

The announcement was planned for Wednesday but was postponed after Cr Antoniolli learned of former mayor Paul Pisasale's arrest.

Acting mayor Paul Tully has already announced he will make a dash for the top job.

Nominations for the upcoming mayoral by-election are yet to officially open, but two councillors pitted against each other, could signal the start of a dirty campaign race for voters.

Former community cop Cr Antoniolli was elected to the council in 2000, at 29 years old.

He was the youngest council to be elected in 21 years.

At the 2016 elections, he won division 7 with 69.07% of the vote.

Cr Antoniolli declared $18,685 in donations towards his campaign including money from developers.