Thousands of Ipswich pets dumped, killed for no reason

RSCPA Qld's Michael Beatty says the surrender portal is reducing the number of animals being left at the RSPCA.

RSCPA Qld's Michael Beatty says the surrender portal is reducing the number of animals being left at the RSPCA.

THOUSANDS of pets are being abandoned each year in Ipswich through no fault of their own and many are being killed as a result.

Most Ipswich residents who dump their dogs and cats, do so for no reason, NewsRegional analysis of Queensland animal surrender data shows.

A total of 3967 pets from our region were handed to the RSPCA from October 21, 2015, to June 29, 2017.

NewsRegional analysis of RSPCA surrender data shows 3582 local pets were abandoned without reason in the 20 months.

Unwanted, can't afford, moving, no time, change in personal circumstances, owner health and too many animals were the other top excuses.

Digging, escaping, unwanted gift, owner homeless and impulse buy were the least common excuses.

Just 210 were reclaimed, 1769 of the animals were put down and 839 were adopted.

Each abandoned animal costs the RSPCA about $25 a day to look after.

Last year, the RSPCA rolled out technology designed to reduce surrenders and save it money in the long term.

The technology has reduced pet surrender rates by 22 per cent.

RSCPA Qld Brisbane Animal Centre (Wacol) spokesman Michael Beatty said the portal was a simple online tool providing a personalised experience tailored to a person's specific pet and its problems - for example escaping or having unwanted litters.

Mr Beatty said the portal gave users helpful solutions and resources that empowered them to seek alternatives to abandoning their pets.

"The portal helps address many of the problems owners have with their animals," he said.

"A lot of these animals are remaining with the owners rather than being surrendered and there are other cases where owners have been able to rehome them without surrendering."

RSPCA Queensland spokeswoman Ronelle Reid said as well as reducing costs, the portal would ease the strain on Wacol RSPCA staff and resources.

"These surrenders also place a strain on our staff and increase the wait time for owners who may urgently need to surrender their pets, such as in the case of a terminal illness diagnosis," Ms Reid said.

The surrender portal is at www.rspcaqld.org.au/what-we-do/find-homes-for-animals/surrender-your-pet. - NewsRegional

WHY WE DUMPED OUR PETS

Top 10 explanations for animal surrenders in Ipswich, October 21, 2015, to June 29, 2017

No reason: 3582

Unwanted litter: 83

Can't afford vet fees: 51

Moving house: 24

No Time: 22

Personal Reasons: Change in circumstance: 18

Relationship Split: 13

Can't afford: 13

Too many dogs: 13

Owner Ill health: 12

Total surrendered: 3967

Euthanased: 1769

Adopted: 839

Reclaimed: 210

Source: RSPCA Queensland