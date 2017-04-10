Ipswich pet dating event spreads the love

Thank you once again for your support and we look forward to continuing to find "furrever” homes for even more pets in the future.

ON BEHALF of The Pet Foundation and Petbarn Booval, Petbarn Jindalee and Petbarn Springfield, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Ipswich City community for its support of our annual Pet Dating event, which took place over the Valentine's Day weekend.

In partnership with RSPCA Queensland and Little Legs Rescue, nine animals were re-homed through the Petbarn Booval, Petbarn Jindalee and Petbarn Springfield stores. Nationally, we were able to find homes for 277 animals in partnership with local animal welfare groups across the country and more than $42,000 of adoption fees were raised and returned to charities.

Aimed at raising awareness of the importance of pet adoption and helping animals in need find new homes, it was the perfect occasion for prospective pet parents to find their perfect match. We were humbled by the fantastic response we received in the Petbarn Booval, Petbarn Jindalee and Petbarn Springfield stores.

Importantly, The Pet Foundation is proud to support pet adoption all year round through our in-store Petbarn Adoption Centres, which are in 115 of our stores across the country. We encourage anyone considering adding a pet to their family to consider pet adoption first.

To date we have helped save the lives of more than 21,628 pets and are proud that we are not only saving these animals, but are able to enrich the lives of all the pet parents and the families that have adopted one of these loving animals.

We are passionate about sharing the joy of pet companionship; particularly when considering the positive impact pets can have on one's life.

Pets can help us become better humans by teaching us patience, responsibility and empathy.

Thank you once again for your support and we look forward to continuing to find "furrever” homes for even more pets in the future.

MARTIN NICHOLAS

Chief operating officer, Petbarn