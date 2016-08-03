Pensioner whose backyard sank into hole robbed

ANOTHER BLOW: Lynn McKay, the Basin Pocket pensioner whose backyard sink hole made headlines around the world in 2016, had her handbag stolen in the Ipswich CBD. She's appealing for the thief to return the bag.

PENSIONER Lynn McKay hasn't had the best run.

First she became famous when her Basin Pocket backyard began disappearing into a giant sink hole.

Now Lynn's bag has been stolen from her car when it was parked in the Ipswich City Square car park.

The thieves made off with the money she needed to pay her bills.

Lynn's day only got worse when she went to report it to the police.

"They said they couldn't pursue it any further because there was no CCTV footage," Lynn said.

"The cameras had been turned off. I was really disappointed by that. It made me angry. I thought the level of security was better than that."

Ipswich City Council began demolition of the old Woolworths building last week.

The cameras were turned off as part of the works and the P1 car park Lynn parked in on March 2 has now been closed.

A council spokesperson said there would be disruption to the network of security cameras spread throughout the area during the works but that security officers patrolled 24/7.

Lynn has no hope of having the cash returned but she hopes to see her red bag again.

"I hope someone will drop the bag with my personal items off somewhere though so I could at least get that back."

How the sink hole made Lynn famous

IN AUGUST it will have been two years since Lynn McKay's home appeared on news sites around the world when a giant sink hole opened up in her backyard.

It was an ordeal Lynn thinks about every time she hangs out the washing.

The sink hole hasn't returned.

How deep does sink hole go?: The Department of Mines and the Department of Environment are still at a Basin Pocket property trying to determine the depth of the old mine shaft believed to have collapsed, causing the sink hole.

The ground has sunk a bit since the entire yard was excavated and refilled by the Department of Natural Resources and Mines.

"It's never been levelled out completely and it does sink a bit every now and then," Lynn said.

"I just ring the Mines Department if I have a worry and they always come and have a look.

"They've been good. Quite often when I go and hang out the washing I think about the sink hole".