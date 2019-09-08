Ipswich parks leading the way for healthy hearts

HEALTH KICK: Faye Carr Park in Ripley was one of two parks in the Ipswich region which the Australian Heart Foundation recognised as meeting the recreational, play and social needs of the community.

THE Australian Heart Foundation has recognised two Ipswich parks for its appealing open spaces which meets the recreational, play and social needs of the community.

Pebbles Park and Faye Carr Park in Ecco Ripley have been recognised for their evidence-based practice as part of the foundation's Healthy Active by Design initiative. This includes promoting walking, cycling and an active public life.

Pebbles and Faye Carr Park, which were designed in partnership with town planners Saunders Havill Group, were assessed by the Heart Foundation on the principles of access, function and design, to ensure the recreational, physical and social needs of all members of the community were being met.

Ecco Ripley development manager Daniel Flanagan said Pebbles and Faye Carr Park included a variety of play elements that enabled different play movement, as well as the development of sensory, physical and social skills.

"The Ecco Ripley parks have proved to be a popular destination for the local and wider community, with huge social value and engagement through play facilities and amenities for all ages,” Mr Flanagan said.

"Our $3.9 million investment in Pebbles and Faye Carr Park has seen an increase in community activity, with a range of sporting, exercise and fitness areas, and Ripley's first off-leash dog park.

"Importantly, research shows residents with a larger neighbourhood park within 1600m engage in 150 minutes more recreational activity per week than those with smaller parks.

"We're thrilled to be able to give our residents and visitors to Ecco Ripley the opportunity to improve their overall health and wellbeing.”

The Ecco Ripley parks join the likes of the Queensland Children's Hospital, Roma Street Parkland Children's Playground and the Brisbane Showgrounds for best-practice design as part of the Heart Foundation's Healthy Active by Design initiative.

The accolades didn't stop there with both parks receiving Gold Awards for Commercial Open Space at the recent Australian Institute of Landscape Designers and Managers Awards, with Faye Carr Park also winning Best in Category.