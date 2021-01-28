Ipswich parents zooming through school zones

PARENTS taking their children to school are among those caught speeding through Ipswich school zones on the first day back of the year.

Police have been quick to catch speeding drivers as school returns after the Christmas break, finding drivers flouting the 40km/hr speed limit outside dozens of schools district-wide.

Ipswich Road Policing Unit Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton said many of the culprits ticketed on Wednesday were parents.

"Unfortunately a lot of the motorists caught speeding are parents dropping their kids to school," he said.

"It's not just isolated to people passing through, some of them are attending the school and speeding in the zone."

He said parents had been found speeding through one school zone on their way to another.

"They have their own kids in the car," he said.

Drivers were also oblivious to the change in speed limit while others may have been speeding to try and make up lost time caused by congestion.

"Some are just travelling the normal road speed, completely oblivious, even though it's well-advertised. They're in their own little world," Snr Sgt Hamilton said.

"Traffic volumes are heavier, there's a little bit of congestion and people are running late … They mistakenly try and catch up the time they've lost because of the congestion."

Snr Sgt Hamilton said it was always worse after school holidays, and the extra-long break may have amplified offending.

"Particularly in the first term of the year, because there has been such a long break," he said.

"Some schools were disrupted because of COVID at the end of last year, making the normal six week break much more than that."

Snr Sgt Hamilton urged drivers not to rely on flashing speed signs as not every school had them.

"We encourage everybody to be aware of the surroundings, the speed zones they're in and to take extra caution when entering into a school zone," he said.

"It only takes one unfortunate mistake for a little one to run out on the road in front of a car in a school zone."

