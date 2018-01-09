Ipswich parents target of new school parking crackdown

PARENTS on the school run are the target of new parking crack down across Ipswich schools.

More schools in Ipswich will be offered static enforcement cameras to stop motorists parking illegally when classes resume later this month.

Static enforcement cameras have been in place in numerous school areas since their initial deployment in 2008 but more schools will have the chance to be involved this year.

Historically, the cameras were positioned at locations where numerous complaints were received about illegal parking.

Cameras are installed for a period of time until parking behaviours improve and are then moved to a new location.

Health, Security and Community Safety Committee Chairperson Cr Sheila Ireland said the cameras improved behaviour, with similar results to a red light or speed camera.

Cr Ireland said the measure would boost parking enforcement associated with the council's School Safe Parking project 2018.

Under the new strategy, schools are placed in one of three categories, subject to their previous history, current involvement and level of interest with the Safer School Parking Program.

"The new approach will change the way enforcement is undertaken at category 1 schools through the use of static enforcement cameras deployed at schools where they have been requested by the school," Cr Ireland said.

"The cameras have an immediate effect on improving parking behaviour with similar results to a red light camera or speed camera.

"Category 1 schools will be offered the services of a static enforcement camera to improve parking behaviour if they are experiencing problems with illegal parking.

"The camera will be positioned so that it is obvious to road users and signed to inform the public of its use. Warnings and infringements will be issued for offences detected in a manner that encourages behavioural change."

Cr Ireland said the strategies were designed to reduce illegal parking and improve safety and traffic flow around schools, and "will be sustained into the future".