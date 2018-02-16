INFO GRAPHIC: Ipswich parents call for air con in classrooms

IPSWICH kids are struggling to concentrate in class, coming home red faced, cranky and tired.

This week the city has been in the grips of the summer's worst heatwave.

The extreme temperatures have sparked concerns from parents who say their children are unnecessarily suffering through the heat.

Ipswich mum Blair Bowen has two children at two schools; one has airconditioned classrooms, the other does not.

Blair's daughter Kailyn, 6, goes to Blair State School and her classroom is airconditioned.

"Kailyn is fine," Blair said.

"My other daughter Maddison is not. She goes to Raceview State School and this week she has been really moody. When I pick her up, she is constantly red-faced and generally not happy.

"She says it's too hot to focus when she's at school."

In Ipswich the heatwave peaked on Wednesday at just under 40C. That's almost 5C hotter than the hottest Brisbane day so far.

The maximum temperatures in Ipswich have not dropped below 35C since Saturday.

Blair has been told it's up to the school to pay for the installation of air-conditioning; something she finds hard to believe. And she's not alone.

For years the Queensland Teachers' Union has been calling for Education Queensland to introduce uniform "climate control" in all classrooms across the state by 2020.

This year the Union decided to undertake a census of the conditions teachers and students are subjected to in nonairconditioned classrooms.

The census happened to start this week, during the heatwave.

The last of that data will be submitted this afternoon but as of two days ago 40 schools from across the southeast, including Ipswich, had reported back.

So far, the classroom monitoring shows the average temperature at noon was 31.9C with a high of 39C.

The Queensland Teachers' Union vice president Sam Pidgeon said the extreme heat was undoubtedly impacting students and teachers.

"There is no doubt there's a massive impact on teachers' capacity to teach when it's this hot," Ms Pidgeon said.

"In extreme cases we have teachers taking kids out of the classroom because its cooler outside than in.

"We would argue that providing cool classroom spaces is simply part of providing a safe and supportive learning environment," Ms Pidgeon said.

From the Union's point of view, that responsibility lies with Education Queensland, rather than having schools fundraise to install air-conditioning.

Education Queensland has been contacted for comment.