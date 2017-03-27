Ipswich paramedics up north wait for cyclone to hit

THREE Ipswich paramedics are among a team of volunteers working in northern Queensland as Cyclone Debbie bares down the coastline.

Two from Redbank Corey Hart and Declan Booth flew to Townsville on Saturday before they were sent to Ingham, which was expected to be significantly impacted by the huge weather system.

But the cyclone has tracked further south and the pair are preparing to head back into Townsville tonight to wait out the last moments of calm before the cyclone hits.

It will be the first time either man has experienced a cyclone.

Corey said he volunteered for the job because of the excitement working through a natural disaster but more importantly to help his fellow paramedics and those affected by the cyclone.

"We're a bit excited to be heading back down," Corey said.

"We did both want the rush of working through a cyclone but we were also free and wanted to do what we could to help."

Cyclone Debbie is a Category 3 system expected to intensify into a Category 4 before crossing the coast between Ayr and Cap Hillsborough on Tuesday morning, according to the latest BOM update issued at 3.59PM.

