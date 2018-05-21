Ipswich paramedic recognised for service

HONOURED: Commissioner Russell Bowles, Peter Dennis and three of his Commonwealth Games team colleagues Sally, Jess and Zac at Friday's presentation.

PETER Dennis is no stranger to a challenge.

The Ipswich paramedic is one of a few who dedicated their time to help at two Commonwealth Games; 1982 and 2018.

On Friday, Mr Dennis was awarded a Meritorious Service Award for his contribution in providing high level logistical support, oversight and advice in the planning, mobilisation and demobilisation of all fleet, equipment and communications resources during the QAS's response to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

His extensive expertise, support and guidance were instrumental in the successful event.

It was his second event, after Mr Dennis was also involved in the 1982 Commonwealth Games response in Brisbane as an ambulance officer, transporting patients within and around the commonwealth games locations and venues to hospital as required.

The paramedic was also presented with the Distinguished Service Medal for his 45 years' service to the Emergency Services, 40 of those years as a paramedic.

Commissioner Russell Bowles said Mr Dennis had a long and distinguished career as an ambulance officer, starting his service with the Queensland Ambulance Transport Brigade as an honorary officer in October 1978 at Beenleigh.

Mr Bowles said Mr Dennis then progressed to a permanent position as a driver bearer on July 16, 1979.

"He has diligently and faithfully served the people of Queensland and during that time has served in the West Moreton Local Ambulance Service Network and the former South Eastern Region," Mr Bowles said.

"Peter has performed several roles during his career with the QATB and the Queensland Ambulance Service including driver bearer, officer-in-charge, sector co-ordinator, area director, acting assistant commissioner, operations support manager and resources readiness manager.

"In each of these roles, Peter has performed diligently and with integrity. Peter provides an exemplary example of a professional QAS officer and is well-respected by his peers and colleagues."