Ipswich pair charged over alleged social media extortion

POLICE have charged two people following an alleged extortion at Ipswich yesterday.

It will be alleged a bag containing personal items of sentimental value from a deceased family member, was stolen from a house in Brassall sometime during the day of September 5.

Yesterday the 40-year-old female victim of the break in was contacted via social media from an unknown person allegedly demanding money in exchange for the bag and personal items.

She subsequently contacted police and around 1.10pm police arrested two people in the Ipswich CBD.

A 31-year-old Sadliers Crossing woman and a 30-year-old from Eastern Heights have both been charged with extortion with intent to gain benefit with threat of detriment and receiving tainted property.

They are both expected to appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 21.