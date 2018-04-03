Ipswich out to rock Vikings' boat

CALM COACH: Kym Mansell believes the Eagles' rosters boasts more talent this season than ever before.

THE WYNNUM Vikings left an impression on Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell, when the two sides met in a pre-season hit-out last month.

They will renew acquaintances when the Eagles travel to Wynnum to open the QFA Division 3 season on Saturday.

And in the opposite dugout will be a person Mansell knows quite well.

"(Wynnum) look to have roughly the same players they had last year, but they have a new coach," Mansell said.

"David Sloane, he is probably my coaching mentor actually. He'll implement discipline and really good structures, which showed when we played them in the practice game.

"He's a multiple premiership coach. He'll take them to a top three position I think. They'll be tough."

The Vikings prevailed in that pre-season contest, but Mansell is not too concerned.

"I don't think our pre-season form has been spectacular," he said.

"To be honest, I think we've only been running at 60-65% when I look back to where we were last year.

"But once round one comes, that's gone. It's a fresh start, and we'll be playing with our best 22 available.

"We've played our practice games with a squad of 30-35 players, so it's been a mixture. It's tough to gauge where we're at."

What Mansell could gauge is just how difficult selecting that best 22 will be - a task he believes will take until after training tomorrow night to finalise.

"It's a real headache at the moment," Mansell said.

"The talent we've got is probably the most we've had at the club in a long time. I could pick the team five times and it would be different every time.

"We've got players that can play in two, even three positions. It's just a matter of where they're best suited."

The Eagles coach believes the Vikings will pose the perfect litmus test for a new-look Eagles side he hopes can go one-better than the grand final loss they endured in 2017.

"It's perfect really, it will give a few guys a chance to nail their spot, or at least put their hands up for it," Mansell said.

"Everyone is really keen, especially the new guys. They're constantly messaging every day saying how pumped they are to be part of the club."

Former Tasmanian State League player Trent McCrossen will immediately boost an Eagles midfield rates as one of the best in the competition last season.

Another new recruit, John Kennedy, is expected to slot into the Eagles' forward line and make make an impact on the scoreboard, while rotating through the midfield.

One player who Mansell hopes can take the next step is youngster Jordan Godfrey.

"He has been at the club for four or five years now, he came through juniors with the (Ipswich) Cats," Mansell said.

"He can be brilliant one week, and just ok the next. We'll be working with him to close that gap, he's one player we really want to have a breakout season."

Win or lose on Saturday, Mansell wants to see cleaner ball movement from the Eagles.

"Cleaner with our use, and not so much overusing the ball," he said. "Wynnum will be favourites, but we're going there to win."