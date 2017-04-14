Ipswich organisations urged to apply for share in $10M

TEN million dollars has been offered to flood affected councils and community based organisations to help rebuild.

The funding comes from the State Government and will be used to also help job-seekers gain practical skills and qualifications while undertaking paid employment.

Queensland training Minister Yvette D'Ath announced the Community Recovery Package this week saying it would she wanted to see communities hit by the aftermath of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie get back on their feet.

The Minister encouraged Ipswich organisations to apply for the funding which will be available this financial year and next.

"This Recovery Package shows our Government is committed to boosting local job opportunities across Ipswich, especially for those who have been affected by disaster," Mrs D'Ath said.

Community-based organisations and local councils are eligible to apply and are urged to contact their regional Department of Education and Training office.

The $10 million in funding builds on the Skilling Queenslanders for Work Initiative worth $240 million, over four years.

The first round of funding for 2017-18 Skilling Queenslanders for Work Initiative opened on 22 February and closed at 5pm on Thursday 6 April 2017.

Member for Ipswich, Jennifer Howard, said the Community Recovery Package will provide real training opportunities for job-seekers and give them a better chance at securing employment, while also supporting the recovery effort.

"Local community projects will be able to offer immediate job opportunities to job-seekers and displaced workers who will be paid a full wage and undertake nationally recognised training," Ms Howard said.

Member for Ipswich West, Jim Madden, said the Community Recovery Package would encompass the Work Skills program, where councils and community-based organisations offer traineeships and paid on-the-job experience, and the First Start program, where councils offer 12-month paid employment while participants undertake a nationally recognised qualification.