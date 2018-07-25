Ipswich one of the worst places in Qld for lost super

A FINANCIAL planning group is claiming Ipswich residents are missing out on more than $41 million dollars every year, with the city among the State's top five locations for lost super.

Australian Taxation Office statistics, released exclusively to Guardian Group, reveal Ipswich has the fifth highest amount of unclaimed super in Queensland.

Mackay, Cairns, Toowoomba and Gladstone are the remaining hotspots for lost super - the combined total across Queensland's top five locations comes in at a whopping $260 million dollars.

Guardian Group is helping Ipswich residents reconnect with their cash within 48 hours - and is one of Australia's only financial planning and real estate company able to search for lost super for free.

The Group's founder Gawad Nabi said it was time Ipswich locals accessed the substantial windfall that was theirs for the taking.

"There are literally millions of dollars sitting in the ether in lost super - that is the hard-earned cash of Queenslanders," Mr Nabi said.

"In Ipswich, that lost super is an average of $3,649 which is not an amount to be scoffed at."

"We genuinely want to see Queenslanders find the home they love and secure themselves for the future," Mr Nabi said.