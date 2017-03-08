Ipswich on front foot to host Games teams in city

STRIKE POWER: Madison Fitzpatrick in action for the Hockeyroos. Ipswich is on the front foot to attract Commonwealth Games teams to the city.

IPSWICH is on the hunt for Commonwealth Games teams to be based here next year and civic leaders insist the city's high quality facilities will be a magnet.

The Queen's Baton Relay is on its way to Ipswich on March 29, next year ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

But Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said his intention was to ensure the city also hosted the world's best.

"We've been in contact with Gold Coast Commonwealth Games organisers to talk about the range of professional standard sporting facilities in Ipswich which may be of interest to visiting teams in the lead up to the games,” he said.

"In the near future council also plans to make direct contact with teams.

"We are fortunate to have high standard facilities including netball, hockey and lawn bowls.

"In the past we have hosted the best teams in the world in hockey because we have world class facilities here. We've had the Australian women playing the Netherlands here.”

City sports boss Cr David Morrison said the council would be actively seeking teams to be based in Ipswich with a new online promotional tool.

"Council is currently putting finishing touches to an 'Ipswich Sports Reel' production,” he said

"Ipswich Sports Reel will go live online and will display the proud history and future potential that Ipswich city has when it comes to sports facilities and achievements .

"Ipswich Sports Reel will be promoted to all nations competing on the Gold Coast in 2018.

"I would imagine competing teams would be looking to get things in order by the end of this year.

"With hockey, we have one of the few world class facilities in south-east Queensland.”

Cr Morrison said Ipswich was perfectly positioned to attract teams looking to stay in the city.

"We are ideally located for any nation to come and acclimatise to our weather conditions prior to competing on the Gold Coast,” he said.

Cr Pisasale said any teams staying in Ipswich would boost the local economy and attract visitors to watch the best in the world train.

"We will be setting up a plan to attract tourists to our region who are going to the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

"We are also looking at putting an exhibition on at the art gallery that celebrates the history of the Commonwealth Games.”

Cr Morrison said while Ipswich did not have a synthetic athletics track it did have plenty to offer.

"At Bill Paterson Oval at Limestone Park we are the only athletics track that has electronic start and photo finish apart from QEII in Brisbane,” Cr Morrison said.

"What we have to offer for athletes, is absolutely fantastic.”