32°
News

Ipswich on front foot to host Games teams in city

Joel Gould
| 8th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
STRIKE POWER: Madison Fitzpatrick in action for the Hockeyroos. Ipswich is on the front foot to attract Commonwealth Games teams to the city.
STRIKE POWER: Madison Fitzpatrick in action for the Hockeyroos. Ipswich is on the front foot to attract Commonwealth Games teams to the city. Daniel Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IPSWICH is on the hunt for Commonwealth Games teams to be based here next year and civic leaders insist the city's high quality facilities will be a magnet.

The Queen's Baton Relay is on its way to Ipswich on March 29, next year ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

But Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said his intention was to ensure the city also hosted the world's best.

"We've been in contact with Gold Coast Commonwealth Games organisers to talk about the range of professional standard sporting facilities in Ipswich which may be of interest to visiting teams in the lead up to the games,” he said.

"In the near future council also plans to make direct contact with teams.

"We are fortunate to have high standard facilities including netball, hockey and lawn bowls.

"In the past we have hosted the best teams in the world in hockey because we have world class facilities here. We've had the Australian women playing the Netherlands here.”

City sports boss Cr David Morrison said the council would be actively seeking teams to be based in Ipswich with a new online promotional tool.

"Council is currently putting finishing touches to an 'Ipswich Sports Reel' production,” he said

"Ipswich Sports Reel will go live online and will display the proud history and future potential that Ipswich city has when it comes to sports facilities and achievements .

"Ipswich Sports Reel will be promoted to all nations competing on the Gold Coast in 2018.

"I would imagine competing teams would be looking to get things in order by the end of this year.

"With hockey, we have one of the few world class facilities in south-east Queensland.”

Cr Morrison said Ipswich was perfectly positioned to attract teams looking to stay in the city.

"We are ideally located for any nation to come and acclimatise to our weather conditions prior to competing on the Gold Coast,” he said.

Cr Pisasale said any teams staying in Ipswich would boost the local economy and attract visitors to watch the best in the world train.

"We will be setting up a plan to attract tourists to our region who are going to the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

"We are also looking at putting an exhibition on at the art gallery that celebrates the history of the Commonwealth Games.”

Cr Morrison said while Ipswich did not have a synthetic athletics track it did have plenty to offer.

"At Bill Paterson Oval at Limestone Park we are the only athletics track that has electronic start and photo finish apart from QEII in Brisbane,” Cr Morrison said.

"What we have to offer for athletes, is absolutely fantastic.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  2018 commonwealth games hockey lawn bowls netball queen's baton relay

Police rammed, man arrested during hunt for stolen ute

Police rammed, man arrested during hunt for stolen ute

A DRIVER who allegedly rammed police while driving a stolen ute has been arrested in Goodna.

VIDEO: Man charged over brother's brutal murder

CRIME SCENE: Police scour a murder scene on College Rd at Karana Downs and (inset) Patrick Willemyns.

A man accused of murdering his brother has appeared in court

Ipswich land increasing in value: Report

TOP VALUE: Residential property values up 11.5% since 2015 land valuations.

Latest valuations shows growth in Ipswich suburbs

Men wanted over home burglary

Crimestoppers.

Police say the pair pushed the woman over and ran from the house.

Local Partners

Patrick remembered as "champion bloke and great pool player”

Ward and Snell family in mourning over death of caring friend

Meet the Ipswich doctors visiting patients in their homes

HOME SERVICE: Hello Home Doctor service practice manager Ben Biltoft and Dr Hamid Taghipour visiting patients in Redbank Plains.

Hello Home Doctor service booming and needs more GPs

Former cop to open up about online safety, bullying

Former detective to teach Ipswich residents about online safety

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

Shiny new event at Peak Crossing this weekend

ROCK ON: Tess and Colin Preston will host a Show 'n' Shine Family Day at the Peak Pub in Peak Crossing on March 4.

Vintage car and motorbike event to break new ground for community

COLD CASE: New evidence emerges in historic murder case

On March 9, 1967 it is believed Mima was abducted near Calliope, sexually assaulted, murdered and left in bushland near Biloela. She was just 21 years old.

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

Min-hee Kim and Jung-woo Ha in a scene from the movie The Handmaiden.

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen's life to be made into musical

Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen, Former Queensland Premier visiting the Sunshine Coast.

Audiences will be “jamming to songs like Pumpkin Scone Diplomacy

Local wildlife featured in tonight's Planet Earth 2 episode

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford captures local fungi on still photography and video.

Booyong photographer's fungi videos in Attenborough's latest series

Nasty Married At First Sight groom publicly taunts wife

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

AN ugly and embarrassing moment left the experts lost for words.

Josh and Court spat blights My Kitchen Rules

MKR contestants Court and Josh are clearly not going to be friends when their time on Seven’s show ends.

MKR reaches boiling point with ugly stoush between Josh and Court.

Ash’s exit leaves six in I’m A Celebrity

Ash Pollard pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

EX-MKR star is sent packing from the South African jungle.

MOVE IN NOW OR INVEST FOR THE FUTURE

76 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $319,000 neg

TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS & A/C COMFORT FENCED & GATED IN ELEVATED BREEZY LOCATION OF POPULAR ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTRE...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Price Upon...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

INVEST OR OCCUPY - Main Road Frontage

83 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

Commercial * Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will ... $440,000

* Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will vacate if vacant possession required * Council approved for Professional Office use * Prime...

A Little Slice of Heaven

1080 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 5 3 7 $1,525,000...

The standout features of this property is its rustic charm and breathe taking views out to Mount Walker and water views of the both dams. It's an easy commute on...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

Ready, Set, BUILD!

25 Law Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a ... Offers from...

This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a secret for long enough!! Situated a mere 2-3 minutes from the Warrego Highway and 5-7 minutes from...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

Owners Committed Elsewhere

220 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This luxury residence offers quiet privacy and modern family living embracing contemporary style and a sophisticated design with multiple living zones and ample...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $493,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!