REVEALED: Ipswich official set for Socceroos spy mission

AS Western Pride prepares for its first state league final series this weekend, a highly regarded club official is getting ready for an important mission of his own.

Western Pride technical director Gabor Ganczer is off to Bangkok next week on a World Cup qualifying scouting mission for the Australian Socceroos.

Having performed a similar role watching Japan play in June, Ganczer is keen to help the Socceroos as they prepare for two matches that could decide their 2018 World Cup fate.

The third-placed Socceroos need to beat Group B leaders Japan on August 31 and Thailand on September 5 to guarantee automatic qualification for next year's World Cup tournament in Russia.

Ganzcer will be in Bangkok watching Thailand play Iraq as the Socceroos battle with Japan in Saitama.

The Hungarian-Australian dual national was chosen for the Socceroos role having helped his former country's national team between 2004 and 2006.

Holding a UEFA A Licence, Ganczer was also a technical analyst for the Brisbane Roar in the A-League.

Living at Springfield Lakes, the Western Pride official has played an important development role at the Ipswich-based National Premier Leagues club.

He was happy to assist the Socceroos at a crucial stage in their World Cup qualifying.

The new Western Pride technical director Gabor Ganczer. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

"First and foremost, it's an honour to work for the national team,'' he said.

"Second, it is one of my strengths to work in this department because I was doing it mainly for the Hungarian national team and also for the Brisbane Roar.''

Ganzcer, 43, will fly in, watch the Thailand-Iraq match and fly home to present a valuable "holistic'' package for Socceroos head coach Ange Postecoglou and his team of analysts.

"Usually you are overseeing the whole structure of the team, the game formation, individual strengths and weaknesses,'' Ganzcer said, also looking at different areas of the game and monitoring injured and suspended players.

"It's very complex, complete. You have to provide a whole picture.''

The earlier game he scouted for the Socceroos was Japan's 1-1 draw with Iraq in Tehran.

That knowledge will be used for Australia's crucial clash with Japan in Melbourne early next month.

As for Western Pride this season, Ganczer is thrilled with the top team's "podium finish'', having secured third spot and created history by making the state league finals for the first time.

Western Pride tackle home side Gold Coast City in Saturday night's NPL Queensland semi-final.

"I believe it is exceptional,'' the Hungarian-born official and elite coach said.

"Clubs, at least on paper, with a lot more experienced players have finished behind us. And what is pleasing to me is the style the game has played because by far, the Pride men's team has scored the most goals (73 - five more than competition leaders Brisbane Strikers).

"I think a few players will be ready to go to the next level.''

Pride has already had players like Harry Sawyer receive A-League game time with clubs like the Newcastle Jets.

Ganzcer puts a strong emphasis on development. He was delighted to see Pride's under 18 boys team win the club's first premiership in the NPL.

"I believe in producing players for the first team through the ranks - mainly Ipswich's best players - and being a springboard for those players to showcase and potentially play professional football,'' he said. "To see the under 18s coming through the ranks, I think we are looking good for the next few years to come.''