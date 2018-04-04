Ipswich official in Games spotlight tonight

ONE of Ipswich's most respected teachers and athletics officials will feature in an unforgettable 90 seconds at tonight's Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.

Long-serving Ipswich and District Athletic Club president, coach and track official Des Johnston will read the oath on behalf of officials at Carrara Stadium tonight.

Having a 60 year association with athletics, Johnston was honoured as he relaxed at the Gold Coast before playing his part in front of millions of viewers around the world.

"It's huge. It really is,'' the former Ipswich State High, North Ipswich and Ipswich Central school teacher said.

"It means that I've been recognised, along with a lot of other people, for all the work we do behind the scenes.

"We're supposedly the invisible people out there on the field of play.

"People shouldn't be aware of us and the only time we come into prominence is when there is a problem with competition.''

Johnston has been a leading track official for two decades, serving at the Sydney 2000 Olympics and countless other major athletics competitions.

"The thrill of being appointed to the Sydney Games was special but in many ways getting the phone call about this was even moreso,'' he said.

But turning 76 next week, the Flinders View resident said tonight's occasion had added importance.

"It's a highlight in a different way (to the Sydney Olympics) because it's going to be the last major international I'm involved in,'' the retired school teacher said.

Johnston has been a National Technical Official since 1993 and assistant chief track umpire at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.

After tonight's oath reading, he'll continue his athletic track umpire duties during competition starting on Sunday.

"I'm going to enjoy this as though it were my last international one,'' he said.

"I'll continue to work in state and national events.''

Johnston was waiting at his Palm Meadows hotel for his 5pm bus to Carrara Stadium when chatting modestly about his role.

"Obviously the athletes are the people everyone comes to see and their the ones who rightly have the high profile and I'm fine with that,'' he said.

"If people don't know who I am, that's a good thing.''

Johnston expected to read his oath, along with four-time Australian Commonwealth Games lawn bowls medallist Karen Murphy (on behalf of the athletes) and Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander (on behalf of coaches) after all the athletes parade into Carrara Stadium tonight.