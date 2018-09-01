Ipswich offers inner-city style with country feel

Aerial view of Ipswich looking west from East Ipswich with the CBD in the background.

Aerial view of Ipswich looking west from East Ipswich with the CBD in the background. Rob Williams

STEEPED in history, yet with an engaged community and vibrant and progressive city centre, Ipswich is a wonderful place to call home. A well-established city, Ipswich features buildings which were erected in the mid-1800s. In fact, Ipswich was initially planned to be the capital of Queensland.

Sales partner at Raine & Horne Ipswich, Leanne Arifovic said the demand for character homes was always high.

"The heart of Ipswich beats with a love for its stunning historic homes that are so celebrated and respected by its inhabitants," she said. "The city attracts a variety of residents from young professionals to families who enjoy the benefit of proximity to cafes, restaurants, shops, festivals and more.

"It offers a great balance of inner-city style, without the impersonal nature of big cities.

"Ipswich has definitely retained its small-town feel, even in the CBD."

Ms Arifovic said that as a real 'foodie' she often frequented the various boutique restaurants around the Ipswich centre.

"You would be hard pressed to find better food and a better atmosphere," she said.

"I am proud of how Ipswich businesses have met demand, bringing such high standards to our tables. It is a display of the progressive nature of the Ipswich community."

Ms Arifovic said the $150m overhaul of the mall and CBD was exciting for Ipswich residents and the development would mean a boon for property values.

Ipswich's capital growth over the past two years was more than 20 percent.

Sales agents, Jason McNamara and Troy Boetthcer from Ipswich Real Estate, said the local real estate market remained strong.

"Young and retired couples seem to be the people we're selling homes to in this area," they said.

"Being so close to some of the best schools in Queensland is a big factor for young families.

"We have a waiting list of people wanting to move in."

Jason and Troy said the lower end of the market in Ipswich was rising because there was a demand from buyers wanting the inner-city lifestyle, and also because there was a shortage of homes available.

"We currently have a healthy economy with property prices still affordable and yields are generally higher than suburbs closer to Brisbane," Ms Arifovic said.

"All in all, it's a recipe for good times ahead."

SPOTLIGHT ON IPSWICH

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE HOUSE UNIT $373,000 BUY n/a n/a RENT n/a

CAPITAL GROWTH Change in median sales price in: Past 3 months 3.6% 12 months 6.9% 3 years 8.6% 5 years 35.6% Annually (10 years) 1.4%

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES) 38 days

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD 8.8 years

GROSS RENTAL YIELD Houses 4.2% Units n/a