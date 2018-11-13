Ipswich nursery sows seeds of success

IT HAS survived drought, flooding and huge changes to the nursery industry but Trevallan Lifestyle Centre continues to flourish 20 years after opening its doors and will be holding a special birthday party to celebrate.

The popular gardening and plant centre in Brassall offers a wide range of plants and products. The business, like the plants, continues to grow.

Carolyn and Trevor Allan bought the business - known then as Weona Garden Centre - in November 1998. Daughter Chelsea Allannow works there.

Mr Allan had a landscaping business and worked throughout Queensland. As life changed, he wanted to return to design work.

"It wasn't exactly the business they were looking for but they said let's do it. My mother was a teacher, but both of them loved the garden,” Chelsea Allan said.

Mr Allan died in 2000 which changed how the business operated.

"I had finished uni and said I would stay and help mum, well that was 20 years ago. I never actually left,” Ms Allan said.

"I have undertaken some certificate courses in horticulture and actually won both Queensland and Australian young horticulturalist of the year.

"We see ourselves as a one-stop-shop because we are certainly more than just a nursery. We pride ourselves on customer service and listening to what the customer wants.”

Trevallan stocks and supplies plants, garden features, ornaments, homewares, candles, furniture, lamps, arts and crafts and aromatherapy products.

"We carry Australian Perfect Potion essential oils and I also make a range of essential oils. One of the blends in the Perfect Potion range is mine. It is a special interest that I have developed,” Ms Allan said.

"I think people have Google overload. People want to talk to someone about their needs. They want expert advice on their questions and situation.”

Trevallan offers many different workshops.

"We have two every month. One is on plants and the other is on an associated topic or lifestyle theme.

"We have had sessions on tea-making, essential oils, and macrame. We get in experts in their fields to speak; these are very popular,” she said.

The mother and daughter team offers a unique touch.

"We are trying to instil a focus on supporting local small business. This is where the knowledge is. Shoppers are not always going to get that support from large national and international businesses. Mum has been in the business for more than 30 years and has developed a solid knowledge. She knows this inside out,” Ms Allan said.

They have created what they call "a beautiful sanctuary” in suburbia. It is as much about growing plants as it is growing the mind.

"We have been through drought, major floods, seen larger suburban residential blocks go from quarter acre to much smaller. There have been changes in the industry and there is now much more significant competition. I believe we offer something unique and personalised. It is worth a wander in,” she said.

The 20th birthday celebrations will take place on November 24 from 3pm-6.30pm at the 77 Fernvale Rd, Brassall nursery. There will be retail specials, displays, and a special photographic exhibition.

"Everyone is welcome to come along,” she said.