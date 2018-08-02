Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Esther Arulogun with her ACSA Aged Care Award.
Esther Arulogun with her ACSA Aged Care Award.
News

Ipswich nurse to represent Queensland at national awards

2nd Aug 2018 11:00 AM

ESTHER Arulogun's dedication to the elderly over four decades has been recognised with a prestigious aged care industry award.

A Registered Nurse at Carinity Colthup Manor aged care community in Ipswich, Esther was awarded the Lifetime of Achievement Award by Aged and Community Services Australia (ACSA) on July 25.

The award recognises an individual who has worked in the delivery of services to older people for a minimum of 10 years, and their contribution to betterment of the aged care sector.

"I feel that it's a privilege to win this award and I think it's really rewarding and meaningful work to take care of these elderly people," Esther says.

Raised in Hong Kong, Esther studied and worked as a nurse then undertook post-graduate study in London, before moving to Queensland in 1982. She has been employed by Carinity since 1985, working all that time at Colthup Manor.

"When I was younger I was always a sick child and I was sent to hospital a couple of times, so I wanted to become a nurse to look after sick people," Esther says.

"I feel it is most meaningful to help the elderly people. When I see sick elderly people recover and they feel better they will say, 'Thank you so much', and it feels really good."

Carinity Colthup Manor customer service coordinator Karen Bird says while Esther has seen many changes in aged care over her years as a nurse, her dedication to seniors has remained constant.

"During the more than three decades she has worked in aged care, her dedication to the profession, her collaborative teamwork, her loyalty to her position, and her compassion and empathy towards the residents has been unwavering," Karen says.

"In a world in which you can expect to have four jobs in a lifetime, Esther's achievement of 35 years in aged care is rare enough, but to have also spent 33 of those years at the one place - Carinity Colthup Manor - is truly astounding."

Carinity CEO Jon Campbell says Esther is a deserving award recipient because of her "prolonged dedication to ensuring the quality and comfort of care for the aged".

"Esther has a wealth of invaluable experience and working knowledge. She has trained and mentored countless staff over the years to a high standard, ensuring the ongoing development of caring nurses into the future," Jon says.

Esther will now represent Queensland at the ACSA National Aged Care Awards in Sydney in September.

aged care colthup health care seniors
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Councillor offers to help administrator fix council problems

    premium_icon Councillor offers to help administrator fix council problems

    Council News The councillor agreed some would raise concerns about a dismissed councillor being returned as an advisor, but said he should be able to stand.

    School fast tracks facilities to cater for growth

    School fast tracks facilities to cater for growth

    News New sports hall, performing arts and learning spaces

    • 2nd Aug 2018 11:06 AM
    CONFIRMED: When new burger restaurant will open

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: When new burger restaurant will open

    Food & Entertainment Plus how to win free burgers for a year.

    Call centre techies to cost city $4.75m over five years

    premium_icon Call centre techies to cost city $4.75m over five years

    Council News The three employees assist staff in the council's call centre

    Local Partners