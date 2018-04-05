Ipswich nurse sets personal best

IPSWICH nurse Alyce Stephenson achieved her Commonwealth Games goal in finishing seventh at Carrara Stadium this afternoon.

The Games debutant lifted a personal best total of 144kg, from her 61kg snatch and 83kg clean and jerk performance.

Her previous top total was 138kg, raised at the Gold Coast in her 48kg class last year.

Having added weightlifting to her previous sporting pursuits, Stephenson wasn't expecting a medal at her first Games.

Her encouraging performance came as Indian gold medal winner Chanu Mirabai set a new Commonwealth record total of 196kg.

Stephenson earlier thanked her colleagues in the surgical ward at Ipswich Hospital for all their support in her Games quest.

The 27-year-old Crossfit fanatic's pleasing effort this afternoon came after Ipswich swimmer Leah earlier qualified for tonight's 200m freestyle final at the Gold Coast pool.

Neale, 22, finished second (1:58.91) behind Aussie sensation Ariane Titmus (1:57.02) in her morning heat to secure a starting spot in the battle for a medal.

Another Aussie star Emma McKeon won her heat in 1:57.40 to set up a thrilling final.

Neale will swim from lane 1 tonight with Titmus (lane 4) and McKeon (lane 5) expected to duel for gold.