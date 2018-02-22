Ipswich not ruled out in Royal family Queensland tour

Charles and Camilla will visit Queensland in April.

THE Royal family is coming to regional Queensland and Ipswich hasn't been ruled out as a destination.

Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, Charles and Camilla, will visit Queensland in April, touring the state before they head off to the Northern Territory.

It's not the first time the city has had a taste of royalty. Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton popped into West Moreton Anglican College back in 2011.

On five occasions Ipswich has rolled out the red carpet, first welcoming the Australian colonies' first ever royal visitor on February 26, 1868 when the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Alfred, arrived in the city by steamship.

More than half a century passed before the region welcomed its second royal, the Prince of Wales, who would later become King Edward VIII in 1920.

Ipswich Grammar Air Force cadets form a guard of honour for the Queen Mother and Ipswich Mayor James Finimore at Queens Park in 1958. Contributed

Newspaper reports of the time detailed his appearance at a civic reception in Queens Park.

"The Prince made a fresh, pleasant appearance ... attired in a light grey overcoat, wearing red and white sweet peas in his buttonhole, his blue eyes sparkling," the report read.

The Prince of Wales, who late became King Edward VIII, inspects an honour guard at Ipswich station in 1920.

Perhaps the most famous Ipswich royal visit was on on February 19, 1958, when the Queen Mother visited the city attracting more than 12,000 people to a civic reception in Queens Park.

A Queensland Times article published on February 20, 1958 described the atmosphere at the event.

"Displaying with every gesture the radiant and lovable personality which has endeared her to millions, Her Majesty was escorted by the ceremonially robed mayor to the dais. At this stage the cheering from the flag waving crowds surged to an excited pitch of intensity."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Clarence House officially confirmed the new visit on February 20.

"This will be The Prince of Wales' seventh visit to Queensland and The Duchess of Cornwall's second visit," the Premier said.

"We're arriving at a remarkable chapter in Queensland history and I know Their Royal Highnesses will enjoy the Games and all of the splendid natural beauty and warm hospitality our state has to offer."

Their Royal Highnesses last visited Queensland in 2012, travelling to Longreach to attend the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame and the QANTAS Founders Museum, while joining hundreds of locals at a community barbeque to mark The Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

Premier Palaszczuk said she expected Queenslanders would embrace the opportunity to greet the royal couple this visit.

"I know the people of Queensland share a great affection for The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and I look forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses back to our state," she said.

"Together with the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and Clarence House, my department is working on details of the visit which will be released in due course."

Crowds line Brisbane Street to catch a glimpse of the Queen Mother in 1958. Photos: Contributed

Crowds line Brisbane Street to catch a glimpse of the Queen Mother in 1958