Ipswich nightclub doors locked two months after opening

Up to a thousand people queued on the street for hours to get into Switch Nightclub's grand opening.
Emma Clarke
by

THE glitter has settled and the DJs are silent at Ipswich's most hyped nightclub.

Switch Nightclub has not opened since before Christmas amid fears the venue has suffered the same ill-fate as the multiple failed nightclubs that once called the Brisbane St venue home.

The nightclub did not host a New Years Eve party and has not opened  this year.

The venue had high expectations to meet when it opened in October last year, with managers promising an up-market vibe, bottle service, a cover charge and a fresh, classy makeover for the derelict building.

Manager Andre Samra has not returned calls since December.

>>REVEALED: Inside derelict Ipswich nightclub

>>DELAYED: New Ipswich nightclub grand opening pushed back

Mr Samra spent more than $200,000 renovating the derelict building last year after Cocktails Nightclub went out of business more than two years prior.

The building used to house the Vault in the early '90s, Club City, Players between 1999 and 2010 and finally Cocktails.

The Cocktails business and building went on the market for close to $2 million in February 2015 and the building was sold in 2017 for $720,000.

The new Switch Nightclub was expected to open on October 6 but washing away years of sticky alcohol floors proved more difficult than originally expected with managers pushing the grand opening back to October 13.

 


Office of Liquor and Gaming documents show the venue still holds a licence to trade until 3am.

The only condition on the liquor licence is patrons are not able to enter the venue after 2am.
 

Topics:  brisbane st ipswich business ipswich nightlife switch

