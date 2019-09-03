Ipswich next to have say on voluntary assisted dying

IPSWICH will next week host a public hearing as part of an inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying.

These major topics have been the focus of a Queensland Parliamentary committee inquiry that has been travelling the state this year hearing the views of Queenslanders.

The inquiry last week heard from prominent advocacy groups, religious leaders, organisations and community members that support and oppose voluntary assisted dying.

This hearing at Parliament House received widespread media attention and has furthered the debate on whether Queensland should introduce laws to allow people the right to die at a time of their choosing.

The Ipswich public hearing will be held at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre on Monday 9 September from 12pm to 3pm, with the program to include representatives from the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service as well as local community members.

"This inquiry received thousands of written submissions from Queenslanders including almost a hundred from Ipswich alone," Committee Chair Aaron Harper MP said.

"We have travelled to 12 cities and towns across Queensland holding public hearings. The committee now looks forward to the hearing in Ipswich and hearing the views of the community there."

"Aging, death and dying are all difficult topics and ones that we generally avoid discussing. However, they are issues that we should not avoid and this inquiry is committed to providing improvements and reforms for Queenslanders who access aged care and palliative care.

"We know through the Commonwealth Royal Commission that there are significant issues in the aged care sector which causes serious impacts on those accessing these services as well as the family members involved.

"Aged care affects the whole health system, and has huge implications for state and territory governments. There are people waiting in Queensland hospital beds now who can't get a place in an aged care home or can't get the home care package they need to live in their own homes.

"This inquiry has also heard about the difficulties of Queenslanders in regional areas being able to access end-of-life and palliative care services and that is something that we will aim to address in our report to the Parliament.

"We have also been tasked with gauging public opinion on whether voluntary assisted dying should be allowed in Queensland.

"We are seeking the views of all Queenslanders on this important issue and look forward to hearing what the people of Ipswich have to say," Mr Harper said.

Persons wishing to address the committee at this hearing or just be in attendance are asked to first register either online via: qldparlcomm.snapforms.com.au/

Alternatively, call the committee office on 1800 504 022.