Ipswich New Year's Eve travel

ON New Year's Eve and New Year's Day some services will run to different timetables.

All schedules are in the journey planner so please plan your journey and check for service updates before you travel.

There is free travel on all modes (excluding Airtrain, DRT and long distance services) from 8pm New Year's Eve to 5.30am New Year's Day.

Buses

On New Year's Eve - buses will run to a normal weekday timetable.

On New Year's Day - buses will run to a Sunday/public holiday timetable.

(Except route 529, which will run to a Saturday timetable on New Year's Day)

Trains



On New Year's Eve, trains will run to a normal weekday timetable.



On New Year's Day, trains will run to a Sunday/public holiday timetable.



