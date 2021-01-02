Ipswich neighbourhood makes record-breaking sale

A house in Brookwater sold for $1.5 million in 2020, breaking the record for most expensive house to sell in the area by 9%.

A house in Brookwater sold for $1.5 million in 2020, breaking the record for most expensive house to sell in the area by 9%.

A MASSIVE five-bedroom house has smashed the record for the most expensive home to ever sell in Brookwater.

Golf-course views, a rooftop terrace and resort-style swimming pool were all part of the package, tempting a lucky buyer into spending up big.

The Ipswich neighbourhood is known for its expensive homes, luxury fittings and scenic surroundings, with more than 10 homes selling for above a million this year.

A five-bedroom property, which included a lease back option that inflated the price, sold for $1.6 million in 2018 but the record-breaking property sold without the bells and whistles.

LOCAL NEWS: UPDATE: Why power outage hit thousands of Ipswich homes

Selling for $1.58 million, the property is the first to ever hit that milestone in the area, beating the prior record of $1.45 million (2019) by 9 per cent.

Brookwater Residential General Manager Nick Kostellar said a local bought the spectacular house.

He said as well as locals, 2020 attracted buyers from other states, some purchasing without ever having set foot on the property.

“Since the interstate borders reopened, we’ve also seen an increase in inquiries from potential buyers,” Mr Kostellar said.

READ MORE: SOLD: Most expensive Ipswich houses to sell in 2020

“On top of our recent record sale, we also had a Darwin buyer purchase land in Brookwater Dress Circle, site unseen.”

Technology helped estate agents sell property, with virtual tours and video calls proving vital.

“We had a family from Canberra recently who were interested in an established home, so we

provided them with a site tour in the golf buggy via facetime so they could appreciate the lifestyle and move ahead with their purchase,” Mr Kostellar said.

READ MORE: SOLD: Million dollar sales for Ipswich estate

“With the use of technology, we were able to take the buyer on a virtual tour and assist them with the design of their new home via regular video calls.”

Brookwater also made its record-breaking land sale in 2020, with 829sq m golf frontage land fetching a tidy $820,000, beating the prior record ($628,000 in 2019) by 30 per cent.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.