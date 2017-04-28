Ipswich needs Federal Budget to deliver on projects

FUNDS NEEDED: George Hatchman and Scharmaine Harrold at the Cunningham Highway intersection at Amberley. The call has gone out for Federal funding for the Cunningham Hwy upgrade.

IPSWICH is crying out for much need infrastructure for a variety of projects and Blair MP Shayne Neumann is calling on the Coalition Government to open its purse strings in the May 9 Federal Budget.

Mr Neumann said he firstly wanted to see the $200 million in matched funding promised by the Coalition for stage one of the Ipswich Motorway upgrade from Darra to Rocklea listed in the budget papers.

"According to Infrastructure Australia's February 2017 infrastructure priority list that is a high priority project," Mr Neumann.

"I also want to see a commitment by the government in the budget to the remaining sections of the Ipswich Motorway.

"Package two is upgrading the Oxley/Blunder Rd interchange and package three is the Boundary Rd connection across the Oxley Creek."

Another priority Infrastructure Australia initiative is listed as the Cunningham Hwy/Yamanto to Ebenezer project where 2700 heavy vehicles a day go through the 4.75km of road between Warwick Rd and Ebenezer Creek, which includes the Amberley Interchange at Willowbank.

Mr Neumann said the current state of the road was costing the taxpayer $45 million a year in productivity and economic development due to congestion while also proving to be a "nightmare for the people who live in that area of Ipswich".

"The Federal Government needs to come up with their 80% of the $345 million - so in the normal course of events that would be $276 million," he said.

"The State Government needs to come up with $69 million and a business case."

Mr Neumann is also calling on the Coalition to $1 million for a veteran's recovery centre in Ipswich which they committed to prior to the 2015 election.

"We have 5500 military personnel at the RAAF base and this is a place where people retire.

"From that base many of the operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Timor have been undertaken so it is very important that we have something like that in Ipswich.

"The other one I want them to do is to match Labor's commitment if we had won government to $500,000 for a North Ipswich Reserve upgrade.

"The Ipswich Rugby League got a small grant from the NRL recently but that isn't enough to do everything they need to - which is more shade sails, a full upgrade of the administration block and change sheds and other improvements.

"We play rugby league and soccer there and we have our main Anzac Day service and Mayor's Christmas Carols there."

Mr Neumann said he was looking for a re-commitment from the Coalition to the Stronger Communities Fund which assisted many worthy projects.

"That fund over two years of over $150,000 was provided for local community organisations for grants of between $5000 and $20,000 and we got lots of great grants for Ipswich Rugby League, City Hope Church, Ipswich Coalminers Memorial Trust, St Vincent de Paul, Ipswich Hospice and many other organisations," he said.

"I'd like to see them commit to that fund."

Mr Neumann said Somerset Regional Council had received funding for timber bridge renewal and replacement program and that he would like to see more funding for that $63 million project.