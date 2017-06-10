21°
Ipswich needs an 'in your face' top leader: expert

Helen Spelitis
| 10th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
BIG SHOES: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale's legacy will be hard to live up to and acting mayor Paul Tully says the next leader will have to take a different approach.
BIG SHOES: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale's legacy will be hard to live up to and acting mayor Paul Tully says the next leader will have to take a different approach. DAN PELED

A POLITICAL vacuum will be created by Paul Pisasale's departure from the city's top job if his replacement isn't an equally "in your face person”, a political expert says.

Political expert and Griffith University senior lecturer Dr Paul Williams said only an equally as "in your face”, strong person will be able to fill the void left by the larger-than-life Paul Pisasale.

He said the loss of Mr Pisasale's leadership could create a political vacuum, if the position wasn't filled by an appropriate replacement.

"The media expects a certain kind of person and so do the ratepayers,” Dr Williams said.

"For someone like Paul Pisasale, being replaced by a less in-your-face leader just doesn't work.”

Acting mayor Paul Tully is among the potential mayoral candidates.

Cr Tully agreed with Dr Williams but said Paul Pisasale would be a hard act for anyone to follow.

"They will be very difficult shoes to fill,” Cr Tully said.

"But it'd be pretty hard to have two Paul Pisasales in a row.

"Obviously, the next mayor will have a different approach.

"It will be some days before I make up my mind about whether I will run.”

Voters, and potential candidates, would be relieved to know Dr Paul Williams said the chances of Ipswich suffering through another nasty and dirty campaign, the kind that marked the 2016 local government elections, was less likely this time around.

In the lead up to March elections last year a series of brutal and dirty tactics were used across the state, most notably in Logan where corflutes went missing and police were run off their feet dealing with election-related complaints.

In Ipswich, candidates said they were threatened, harassed and intentionally smeared.

"A dirty campaign is always possible,” Dr Williams said.

"The stakes are high and this is a much sought-after job.

"But you see quite different campaign styles during by-elections where a member retires early, compared to when a member dies.

"If the member dies, voters tend to be less angry and more understanding.

"With Paul Pisasale going out a sick man, you'd think any subsequent by-elections would be more dignified and respectful following Paul Pisasale's contribution to the city.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich mayoral by-election 2017

