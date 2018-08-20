Ipswich 'needs an apology' in council's dying hour

AN APOLOGY to the Ipswich community should be the final action councillors take when they meet today for the last time, Jo-Ann Miller has declared.

The meeting this morning will be the last stand for 10 councillors before they are dismissed by special state government legislation, which is likely to pass parliament within days.

Ms Miller, a long-time critic of the council, again issued a scathing attack on councillors before they departed their posts.

"The standards have dropped below the floor, integrity matters were put to one side," Ms Miller said.

"None of them should ever be returned to the Ipswich City Council.

"I hope that one of their last actions is to say sorry to the people of Ipswich and also to the good staff of Ipswich City Council."

A large crowd is expected at the council's Roderick St administration building today for the 9am meeting.

It will be the final time councillors will sit in the chambers, with an administrator to be in place for two years.

In her strongest comments yet, Ms Miller also slammed the action of councillors David Pahlke and Paul Tully in questioning the independence of Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran.

"The councillors reached a new low ebb in attacking the chair of the CCC," Ms Miller said.

Crs Pahlke and Tully have questioned the links between Labor and Mr MacSporran.

"It is typical of their attack on anybody who has ever called their behaviour to account," Ms Miller added.