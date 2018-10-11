Menu
DONATE: Operation Christmas Child area directors David and Jacqui Martin with the boxes.
Ipswich needed to build gift boxes for third-world children

Hayden Johnson
by
11th Oct 2018 12:08 PM

IPSWICH is playing its part in a massive operation that will see more than 12 million Christmas gifts sent to children across the world.

Operation Christmas Child, a global project of Samaritan's Purse, sends millions of shoeboxes packed with gifts to people in third-world countries.

About 58,000 of the boxes come from Queensland.

Ipswich director Jacqui Martin said the annual Christmas drive would bring a smile to millions of underprivileged children.

"It's something you can do that makes a difference,” she said.

"It's just a lot of fun and it's an easy thing people can do.

Put stuff in a shoebox and a child across the other side of the world will get something.”

Mrs Martin, who has been involved with the drive for 15 years, said people wanting to make a difference should get in contact and request a box.

People then fill the box and return it.

Contact Mrs Martin on 0428887591.

