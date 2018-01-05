Ipswich NBN rollout cuts old services after connection

As Ipswich's population grows, NBN Co technicians are in overdrive to connect the regions.

As Ipswich's population grows, NBN Co technicians are in overdrive to connect the regions.

THIS year is shaping to be one of online connectivity for thousands of Ipswich residents and businesses.

About 26,500 properties are expected to be connected to the National Broadband Network in the next few months with a majority using fixed-line services.

Since the rollout began, more than 41,000 premises across Ipswich have been connected to the technology.

NBN Local spokeswoman Lynette Keep said the corporation was connecting new developments with established suburbs concurrently.

"The rollout continues right across the Ipswich region in existing and new suburbs,” she said.

"There are 7411 new development premises that are now able to connect.”

About 18 months after a suburb is declared NBN ready, existing landline and internet services will be disconnected.

The copper network will also be decommissioned.

Ms Keep said about 2552 residents and businesses in parts of Ipswich and surrounding suburbs would reach the end of the 18-month migration window in the first quarter of 2018.

"While the vast majority of local residents have already made the switch, for those yet to connect it's important to know that accessing services over the NBN network is not automatic,” she said.

"If people want to maintain their landline phone and internet access they need to contact their preferred phone and internet provider to order a service, or for more information, visit the NBN Co website.

"Residents need to make sure they have put in an order for their NBN-powered service with a phone or internet provider before the cut-off date or they will lose access to their existing services.”

Ms Keep encouraged residents to talk to their provider about the speeds they can expect on the network, particularly during peak times.

She said it would facilitate access to fast broadband and was designed to provide a range of benefits including improved opportunities to work from home, better access to online education tools and more options for on-demand entertainment.

"Businesses will be able to improve their productivity through cloud-based sharing with staff and customers as well as have increased opportunities to access new markets through e-commerce,” she said.

"It's vital that people understand that switching to an NBN-powered plan is not automatic and they need to contact their preferred provider to place an order for their new internet and phone services.”

People can find out whether they are eligible to connect by visiting www.nbnco.com.au/switch.