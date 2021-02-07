Ipswich Nature centre welcomes cute new arrivals

Turtle hatchlings Verne and Neptune from the Ipswich Nature Centre.

Turtle hatchlings Verne and Neptune from the Ipswich Nature Centre.

ALMOST 20,000 people visited the Ipswich Nature Centre over the school holidays and the popular site has welcomed some cute new additions for the new year.

Turtles Sheila and Sheldon welcomed the arrival of two new hatchlings Verne and Neptune.

The baby Brisbane short-necked turtles clawed their way up out of the nest in time to see in 2021.

It is the first time in three years that the rain fell at just the right time for the perfect conditions for hatchlings to be born.

It is thought that the rain may soften the ground and make digging the nest easier and faster, minimising the time turtles have to spend on land exposed to predators.

Sheila dug a hole in her enclosure a couple of months ago and laid the eggs before using her back legs to refill the hole, while covering her precious offspring beneath the soil for safety.

The turtles have a mixed diet of insects and plants they find themselves plus a variety of food from the keepers including fruit, vegetables, fish, prawns and insects.

The Ipswich Nature Centre us welcoming some new poultry at the start of 2021.

They are being cared for off display.

A new colourful Orpington rooster called Mervin has joined Dexter the cow and Elsa the goat in the barn.

He is joined by a Red Bantam Lucile and a Blue Wyandott named Desi.

Two female ducks and three guinea fowl will also be joining them once they finish their quarantine.

Some minor renovations are scheduled to the barn enclosures to make them larger for the birds to roost in comfortably at night.

Ipswich City Council staff have implemented extra cleaning and maintenance of the trees in Queens Park after flying foxes were found in the area infected with Australian Bat Lyssavirus, which is dangerous to humans.

A colony is roosting in the canopies of the Ipswich Nature Centre and Nerima Gardens.

Visitors are urged not handle flying-foxes under any circumstances, even if they appear dead.

With holidays over, the centre will return to opening six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm.

Entry is free.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.