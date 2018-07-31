Delays easing after car, truck crash snarl motorway traffic

UPDATE: The crash on the Ipswich Motorway east-bound has been cleared and traffic delays back to Redbank are slowly clearing.

Drivers should continue to allow extra time if not using alternative routes.

At 2.30pm the Department of Transport and Main Roads website reported the travel time on the motorway from Yamanto to Rocklea at 21 minutes.

INITIAL: The Ipswich Mwy is gridlocked for kilometres after a car and semi-trailer crashed this afternoon.

Traffic is backed up between Redbank and Gailes east bound on the highway while emergency services try to remove a wrecked car from the middle lane at Gailes.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said emergency services were considering putting diversions in place.

Traffic building on approach to the crash between Redbank & Goodna on the M2 Ipswich Mwy. QPS on scene. Speeds reduced. Two lanes currently blocked. #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/S1xyKmEjPf — QLDTrafficMetro (@QLDTrafficMetro) July 31, 2018

The spokesperson said the crash happened just prior to the Logan Mwy exit and a car was still stuck in the middle of the highway.

The spokesperson said nobody was trapped but the elderly occupants of the car were being treated.

Emergency services are still on scene.